The Game's Afoot OrthAlign Inc., Sets a Guinness World Record at AAHKS.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alisina Shahi, MD, PhD got a leg up on his competition at the American Association for Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) 2022 Annual Meeting, and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Shahi from Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ, assembled all 30 bones of the human leg in 78 seconds, beating out 112 other challengers.

The record was sponsored by OrthAlign Inc., a California-based medical device and technology company, which set up a booth at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, at AAHKS on November 4 and 5. The company donated $25 per attempt to Operation Walk, an all-volunteer medical humanitarian organization that provides joint replacement surgeries at no cost for those in need in the U.S. and around the world.

"No bones about it—we had a lot of fun with this competition, and we were able to donate a total of $5,000 to a great cause," says Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign, Inc.

Shahi was presented with a ceremonial plaque by the official Guinness Book of World Records judge to acknowledge his accomplishment and place in history.

"This was a lot of fun and was a win-win situation. We got to show off our skills and raise money for a good cause. I sure hope my record stands!" says Shahi.

OrthAlign, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based medical device company that provides orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision computer-assisted technologies designed to deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com.

