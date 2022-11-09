Harappa & Lightbulb.Ai partner for a unique Content Insights Emotion AI Study

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbulb.ai, an Emotion AI platform, in partnership with Harappa, a leading edtech player, released their Independent Educational Content Insights study highlighting the importance of using non-stated feedback via Emotion AI content testing.

About the Study

The aim of the study was to identify the strengths and shortcomings of varied educational content being offered by Harappa. The audience were assessed on their behaviour using the computer-vision led Emotion AI services of the platform.

For the Study, three different creative formats were tested with a predefined target segment that was relevant for Harappa:

Creative 1 (Driving Goals) > A ~95% human presenter based creative with few infographic screens with narration and 30 sec reflection period

Creative 2 (The Fundamentals of Communication): A creative using multimodal content delivery using videos, infographics, human presenter & multiple narrators

Creative 3 (Creating an Elevator Pitch): A ~100 human presenter based creative with the presenter mostly occupying close-up centre stage position with narration

The study was designed to test three separate educational creatives using different content formats to understand which creative finds most resonance and to assess high and low areas of engagement & emotion and was designed to capture both implicit (behavioral reactions to the creative) and explicit (post content exposure survey questionnaire) feedback.

Some Key Insights that emerged:

The presence of a single, recognizable human presenter throughout the video leads to much greater engagement compared to just graphics, text and other audio visual material Background narration, a popular content strategy, actually has a declining effect on engagement, whereas using graphics along with an on-screen narrator works better The recap of concepts via spot quiz or survey immediately after dispersal ensures the retention of key information

The results were analysed using a combination of implicit behavioural feedback as well as the explicitly stated responses. They were ranked on the basis four parameters: Viewing Engagement, Likeability of Content, Understanding Concepts & Further Recommendation.

The 'Drive Your Goals' creative scored the viewing engagement of 89%, the 'Elevator Pitch' creative outperformed overall. Based on the insights a new model template for content creation has been created for Harappa to ensure maximum engagement for the pre-recorded education content relayed to their online learners.

