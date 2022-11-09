WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos polling ahead of Veterans Day finds that Veterans are more likely to be satisfied with their healthcare than Americans are in general. Despite a high level of satisfaction with VA-provided care, there are many other benefits that Veterans may be eligible for, like career or housing services, but know little about. Most Veterans also know very little about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act signed into law earlier this year, which makes it easier for Veterans who have been exposed to burn pits to access care. A vast majority of Veterans surveyed, who could be eligible for these expanded benefits, report knowing little about them. These are some of the findings reported in a document titled "WHAT VETERANS KNOW ABOUT THEIR BENEFITS AND SERVICES" accessible here.

The survey finds that 80% Veterans are satisfied with their healthcare compared to 70% of all U.S. adults. However, many Vets are not familiar with non-healthcare VA services. When asked how they feel about them, 63% of Veterans were unsure how to rate VA's financial services or fiduciary services, 54% career and employment services, 50% life insurance and service-disabled Veterans' insurance, and 45% burial and memorial benefits, indicating an overall lack of familiarity.

The study also reveals that most Veterans know little or nothing about the PACT Act or the benefits it provides, including 75% of those who say they were likely exposed to environmental hazards while in the military.

The Ipsos study was conducted October 13 – October 17, 2022 on its KnowledgePanel® with a nationally representative probability sample of 1,021 adults age 18 or older, including 518 veterans who received all or some benefits from Veterans Affairs.

