WTTC announces Ban Ki-Moon former United Nations Secretary-General as first keynote speaker for its Global Summit

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils Ban Ki-Moon as its first major speaker for its upcoming Global Summit in Saudi Arabia, taking place between November 28 and December 1 .

Ban Ki-Moon served as the eighth UN Secretary-General from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, he championed sustainable development, climate change and gender equality at the top of the UN agenda.

He served as South Korean Foreign Minister from 2004 to 2006 and now serves as Deputy Chair of The Elders.

Ban will be spearheading the esteemed group of industry leaders that will gather with key government representatives from across the globe to align their efforts to support the sector's recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable Travel & Tourism sector.

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 28 to December 1 , the global tourism body's highly anticipated Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "Ban Ki-Moon has spent his eminent career in public service, inspiring international cooperation, and peace, and advocating for sustainable development.

"It is a pleasure to have such an influential speaker confirmed for our Global Summit in Riyadh.

"Our event will bring together many of the world's most powerful people in Travel & Tourism to discuss and secure its long-term future, which is critical to economies and employment around the world."

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

