14th Annual "Ray of Hope" Gala Benefitting Friends Of South Florida Autism To Take Place This Saturday

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th annual Ray of Hope Gala is confirmed to happen in Hialeah on Saturday November 12th with this year's theme "Havana Under The Stars" at the beautifully transformed school grounds at 3751 W 108th Street Hialeah, FL 33018. The gala will honor Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz and Councilwoman Vivian Casal-Muñoz as honorees of 2022. Master of ceremonies and Special host, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeart Latino & National Radio Personality Enrique Santos star of iHeartRadio, who has been extremely supportive and active in supporting the autism community in South Florida.

The event will showcase student performances and feature artwork made by persons with autism. For the guests that evening and among the many surprises there will be 1950s cars, cigar rolling and even live domino playing. The committee truly wanted to bring back a sense of nostalgia past and present, a true night under the stars in Havana.

Friends of South Florida Autism provides support to South Florida Autism Center, South Florida Autism Charter Schools, and The Villages of South Florida Autism so that they may fulfill their missions of assisting individuals diagnosed with Autism who reside in South Florida.

"This gala means so much to me and the board, it is a celebration of partnership between SFACS, our other entities and the city of Hialeah. The idea behind this gala is to give back to Hialeah as they found us our first home at the Hialeah police station. In 2021, we moved into our final and permanent campus here in Hialeah and it was only fitting to have this celebration on our permanent campus"

Shared, Tamara Moodie, Ph.D.Principal/Executive Director South Florida Autism Charter School

John Rogger, parent & autism advocate also shared this personal statement:

"The Friends of South Florida Autism Gala is important not just to me and my family, but to families of children and adults with autism in South Florida. SFACS and everything it offers is a community and a refuge for parents like myself.....a place for our children to flourish, despite their Autism Diagnosis. There is nothing like it in the country, let alone this state, and yet they are open to all families regardless of who you are or where you are. No one can replace the joy the teachers give our kids, no one can compete with the activities our kids get to enjoy at this school. Do you know any school that takes vacations or does Prom for students with Autism? Let that sink in. That's why the Gala is the most important night of the year for our family, because we know without the necessary fundraising, this joyful home for our children would not exist and we must give back to keep it going for generations to come".

For donations: Text Rayofhopegala to 76278

Visit: www.friendsofsfa.org for more information

