ClearCryptos Continues Rollout of CCX on Major Exchanges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a clear path to crypto optimization, today announced the continued rollout of its new token CCX, with exchange listings on LBank and BitMart. CCX, the company's latest advance in creating a safe, easy way to navigate the future of cryptocurrency, is already live on Uniswap and ClearCryptos Swap with additional major exchange listings to come.

BitMart and LBank are premier cryptocurrency exchanges that will support ClearCryptos' commitment to sophistication without complication and expand its reach to the global crypto trading community. These world-class platforms offer simple, secure, and convenient trading tools that will further ClearCryptos' mission to make crypto more accessible for everyone.

Launched last month, CCX is the native token of ClearCryptos and is based on ERC-20 and has a total supply of 900 million tokens. The token is designed to further support the ClearCryptos ecosystem of partners and clients by easily swapping with other crypto at the lowest available cost basis with the assistance of proprietary algorithms with ClearCryptos' partner companies in leading lifestyle sectors. The market acceptance, value, and liquidity of the CCX token are driven in large part by the value and utility of the ClearCryptos partner network, as well as by globally recognized influencers in the entertainment sector.

ClearCryptos is the clear path to crypto optimization powered by industry-leading insight, education, and decision support, introducing people to a culturally relevant world of improved opportunity and lifestyle. It serves its community by providing the insight required to support projects they can trust, with a mission of creating a safe, easy-to-navigate, oasis of information and opportunity.

About ClearCryptos

The ClearCryptos mission is to create a safe, easy-to-navigate, oasis of information and opportunity. The company serves its community by providing the insight required to support projects they can trust. Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ClearCryptos has over 150 employees globally. ClearCryptos supports the local Puerto Rican economy, investing proceeds from its operations back into every local municipality positively affecting every local resident. ClearCryptos believes crypto should benefit the local population with better infrastructure, education, and unmatched opportunity.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favorite crypto anytime, anywhere.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over seven million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

