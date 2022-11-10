JOB.COM NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP WITH JIM BRADLEY AND MARGAUX GILLMAN

AI-powered Job.com welcomes new Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of People and Culture in next phase of technology application and growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the AI-powered recruitment platform, welcomes two new members to its senior team. Jim Bradley joins as Chief Operating Officer and Margaux Gillman as Senior Vice President of People and Culture.

"Jim and Margaux joining the team concurrently is a key strategic move, which signifies a commitment to expanding our healthy operational organization and dedication to the people that make it happen across our portfolio," said Job.com Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Sloyan. "With more than 800 people now working for Job.com, these appointments are essential as we continue to grow our business."

As COO, Jim Bradley will lead the internal service that supports the operating portfolio and ensure the further development, implementation, and adoption of Job.com's proprietary technology. Job.com has made five acquisitions of staffing and recruitment firms since 2020, each enabling Job.com to evolve and enhance its AI and machine learning-powered tech. As firms continue to join forces with Job.com, Jim will expertly guide scalable operational efficiency while ensuring Job.com technology delivers efficient candidate attraction, better placements, decreased hire time, and a human-first hiring process. Jim brings with him an abundance of staffing and recruitment experience gained over a long and impressive career in the sector.

"I look forward to leading the organization in adopting the transformational recruiting technology that Job.com is taking to market. Our AI-driven recruitment technology significantly enhances both the recruiter's ability to perform for our clients and the job-seeking candidate's experience," said newly named Job.com Chief Operating Officer Jim Bradley.

Jim joins Job.com from his previous role as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Kelly Services where he was responsible for Financial Shared Services, Operational Shared Services, IT, Procurement, Workers' Compensation and Safety, Facilities, and the Global Services and Implementation Group. Prior to his role as CAO, Jim held various leadership roles in Kelly's Outsource and Consulting Group (OCG) and the Global Solutions organization focused on the largest and most strategic customer programs at Kelly. Jim also has experience leading large global technology implementations and started his career in financial services management and product management.

"We are excited to bring Jim's vast expertise to Job.com and our executive team. He will work with the operating companies to ensure we integrate as seamlessly as possible and maximize the opportunities and economies of scale for the future of Job.com," added Sloyan. "I look forward with confidence to having Jim at the helm of operations as he plays a key role in our accelerated growth and the execution of our strategy."

Margaux Gillman has joined to lead the people and culture-focused functions and develop and bring together the operating firms' HR teams as acquisitions continue for Job.com. The creation and appointment of a senior People and Culture leader at the corporate level demonstrates Job.com's continuing commitment to building a modern organization while also continuing to foster an environment that is holistically people focused.

"Job.com exists to make hiring better for candidates, clients, and recruiters, but that also means we need to provide an enriching and fulfilling experience for those who already have one—here at Job.com. Margaux's leadership will make a brilliant impact on what people operations can look like in the modern workplace, and most importantly, we share a philosophy that our people are our greatest asset and their engagement in our organization is always the key driver for success," said Co-Founder and Job.com Chief Visionary Officer Arran Stewart.

"The future of work is evolving rapidly, it's exciting to be part of an organization that's disrupting and advancing how people find meaningful, engaging work. I'm thrilled to be working alongside passionate leaders who are focused on nurturing and supporting a people-centric culture!" said newly appointed Job.com Senior Vice President for People and Culture Margaux Gillman.

Margaux joins the team from Gathered Foods serving as the Chief People Officer. Before this role, Margaux served as Vice President of Talent & Culture at Vital Farms and VP of People at Social Solutions. Her background includes attorney and legal recruiting, notably working at Axiom, the world's largest provider of tech-enabled legal solutions for enterprise organizations. Margaux has a wealth of experience and passion for facilitating change management, building highly functioning teams, and fostering value-driven engagement. Her combined experience in people and culture roles, the recruitment industry, and the technology space bring a uniquely beneficial perspective to the future of Job.com.

Job.com's growth has added more than 300 people to their full-time employee roster since 2020, and hundreds more in temporary and temporary full-time W-2 employees. Job.com's focus on acquiring successful staffing and recruitment firms remains steadfast with the majority of their portfolio companies gaining recognition—for best places to work, fastest growing companies, and top recruiting firms from both local and national sources including Forbes and Inc. 5000.

Job.com is a digital recruitment innovator with a unique objective: Delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning along with high-level, human-capital-delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent while providing consumer-level user experiences throughout the hiring process. This distinctive combination provides true value and control to jobseekers, companies, and recruiting teams, which results in more effective talent acquisition, better-fit career moves, and the most human hiring experience possible. Job.com's solutions are growing and evolving rapidly to serve multiple segments of the market and will continue to be the place where individual jobseekers manage their career path and employers find their next hire.

Job.com's mission is to transform talent acquisition with smart technology and a human-first approach.

