OwnProp Continues Expansion - Enters Houston Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rex, founder and Executive Chairman of Rex, announced that OwnProp, a Rex company, is continuing its recent geographic growth by expanding its offering to Houston, Texas. This news comes on the heels of OwnProp's recent expansion into Atlanta. OwnProp is a tech platform democratizing access to high return and cash flowing commercial real estate deals by fractionalizing assets using blockchain technology.

"OwnProp has successfully closed offerings for hotels, multifamily apartment complexes, commercial office spaces, and now will be offering a 22-story Class A property located in the prestigious Uptown district of Houston," said Peter Rex. "With OwnProp's technology, we will continue to make real estate investments just like this, more accessible," said Rex.

OwnProp's technology and platform fractionalizes real estate enabling low investment minimums, fast and convenient investing, and direct access to liquidity by trading ownership tokens on the secondary marketplace. Each property listed on OwnProp provides financial breakdowns, a digital data room, and property specific details allowing users to make well informed investments.

"Expanding OwnProp to Texas' largest city is very exciting," said Ethan Blumenthal, blockchain engineer and co-founder/CEO of OwnProp. "Houston is home to the nation's second largest concentration of Fortune-500 headquarters and with 85% of the city's companies planning a return to office, we're confident that commercial offerings like this will continue to grow on the platform," said Blumenthal.

OwnProp is planning to grow into the South East US by year's end.

Rex is a technology, investment and real estate company whose mission is to empower the billions of people who use real estate to live, work, and play. Rex has launched Tech Ventures Real Estate (TVRE), a single venture to disrupt real estate - the world's largest asset class. TVRE leverages Rex's access to 10k+ apartments, an in-house startup studio and elite tech team that conceives of, launches, and scales revenue generating businesses at an industry leading pace. Founded by Peter Rex and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rex has been named a Forbes 'Best Place to Work.' To learn more, visit rex.com.

OwnProp is an Austin, Texas-based Web3 technology company tokenizing real estate assets to expand access to traditionally exclusive deals. OwnProp allows investors to build a diversified portfolio, learn new investing strategies, and trade ownership stakes in the world's largest asset class. For more information visit www.ownprop.com

