Skymark Airlines Announces Intent to Acquire Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes Japanese airline will leverage superior fuel efficiency of 737 MAX family as part of plans to improve sustainability

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Japan's Skymark Airlines today announced the airline's plan to add up to 12 737 MAX airplanes as part of its fleet modernization efforts. The carrier intends to order four airplanes including the 737-8 and 737-10 variants with options for two additional jets. Separately, the airline will add six lessor-owned 737-8s to its fleet.

A rendering of 737-8 and 737-10 in Skymark livery. (Boeing Image) (PRNewswire)

Based in Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Skymark Airlines is Japan's third largest carrier by revenue and currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 29 Next-Generation 737-800s.

"As Skymark Airlines looks to sustainably grow its fleet, the 737 MAX family offers market-leading efficiency and environmental performance," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "With commonality and enhanced capabilities, the 737-8 and 737-10 will enable Skymark Airlines to optimize its fleet across all operations."

The 737 MAX reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% and the noise footprint by 50% compared to the airplanes they replace. The 737 MAX family has the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, advanced technology winglets and other aerodynamic enhancements to improve performance and reduce operating costs. Nearly 50 airlines globally are currently operating approximately 3,000 daily revenue flights with the 737 MAX. Since late 2020 the in-service 737 MAX fleet has made over one million revenue flights totaling more than 2.5 million flight hours with 99.5% schedule reliability.

This order will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.

