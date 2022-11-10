Honoring the brand's 80s roots, SlimFast and the go-to fitness guru host a throwback-inspired workout class where fans can travel through the decades – starting with the 80s to present day.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 40 years SlimFast , a leading global weight management brand part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has helped millions of Americans manage their weight. Throughout the years, SlimFast has remained an industry leader – beginning with its popular shake mixes in the 80s, to evolving its line to include High Protein, Keto products and most recently, Intermittent Fasting, to meet today's lifestyles and preferences.

SlimFast Elevates Brand Refresh with New Campaign Partnering with 80s Fitness Icon Denise Austin

"As consumers desire more flexibility and empowerment while achieving their weight management goals, SlimFast has launched its "Deliciously Doable" platform with customizable products and resources to meet consumers where they are on their weight management journey," said Sarah Lombard, senior brand director at SlimFast. "To honor our past and educate consumers on the SlimFast of 'today' we've partnered with fitness icon Denise Austin and her daughter to showcase simple solutions as a part of the brand's Deliciously Doable approach."

To celebrate the SlimFast of today and pay homage to the brand's 1980s origins, 80s fitness icon Denise Austin is joined by her favorite guest – her daughter and fitness personality, Katie Austin, and her friends – to release the SlimFast loves the 80s Throwback Fitness Class this November. The class will incorporate then-and-now workout moves, along with fashion and pop-culture surprises as fans move through the decades with SlimFast. Additionally, throughout the class, the mother-daughter duo will demonstrate how SlimFast's Deliciously Doable approach is real simple, real tasty - all while offering real results.1

Leading up to the class, SlimFast will share Denise Austin's tips and tricks, behind-the-scenes footage, and SlimFast product picks on Instagram at @SlimFast. To join in on the fun and participate in the conversation with @SlimFast and @DeniseAustin fans can follow #SlimFastToday.

In true #FlashBackFriday form, the SlimFast loves the 80s Throwback Fitness Class will take place on November 11 at 9:30 am CST on Denise Austin's YouTube Channel. Fans can be one of the first to take the on-demand, virtual workout class shared first on Instagram @SlimFast, or participate in the fun on YouTube.

"For 40 years, I've focused on providing attainable solutions for women to reach their goals," said Denise Austin. "I am proud to partner with SlimFast – a leader in the industry for more than 40 years and a brand committed to inspiring confidence while offering support that's 'real simple' and fits into real life, whatever that looks like."

This activation is a continuation of the "Same Difference" 360-ad campaign SlimFast released in September that incorporates a bit of humor, a nostalgic look at the brand's classic 80s past and how it has evolved into the brand it is today. The ad rolled out on television nationwide and across digital and social platforms. The brand refresh also includes new packaging and messaging.

For more information on the SlimFast brand, products store locations, please visit slimfast.com.

About SlimFast®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, SlimFast was founded to help people achieve their weight loss goals safely, reliably and with ease. Since 1977, the SlimFast plan has helped millions of people around the world lose and manage their weight. The creator of the meal-replacement shake category, SlimFast now features a full assortment of delicious ready-to-drink and shake mixes, snacks and meal replacement bars. SlimFast products can be found in specialty and mass retail stores nationwide and most online retailers. For more information, visit slimfast.com or manage your weight your way through the SlimFast Together App, available on Apple and Google Play. Follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

1Real results may vary based on the use of the SlimFast Plan. See SlimFast.com for details.

The recent brand refresh includes new packaging and messaging. The latest addition to the SlimFast line includes Intermittent Fasting with protein shake mixes, hydrating electrolyte drink mixes and complete meal bars – each product can support specific phases, whether it’s to help curb hunger, provide nutrients or to provide energy and flavor to the fasting cycle. (PRNewswire)

Denise Austin leads her daughter Katie Austin and friends in the SlimFast loves the 80s Throwback Fitness Class while taking a hydration break with Intermittent Fasting Energizing Hydration Drink Mix in Fruit Punch and Berry Lemonade. (PRNewswire)

