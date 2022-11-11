36Kr Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Leading North American Automotive Media Platform FutureCar

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation with FutureCar, a leading North American media platform focusing on the automotive industry, particularly the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector.

Through authorized content sharing and mutual commercialization support, the cooperation with FutureCar will enable 36Kr to expand its business presence in the North American market and enhance its media coverage of the NEV industry and advanced automotive technologies worldwide. 36Kr has been exploring overseas business opportunities and has successfully extended its international business reach to Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Notably, 36Kr's content has been included in Bloomberg Terminal and Dow Jones Factiva news feeds, attesting to the Company's exceptional content quality and deep industry influence globally. Furthermore, FutureCar's roots in North America and deep expertise in the NEV industry will empower 36Kr to ride the wave of the fast-growing NEV market and the global intelligentization trend as the Company's business grows. Collaboratively, the two parties will be well positioned to capture a broad array of development opportunities in the NEV industry and unleash greater commercialization potential.

Established in 2016 in California's Silicon Valley, FutureCar.com is one of the largest automotive media platforms in North America, specializing in introducing advanced technologies and new investment opportunities in the automotive industry. Its coverage spans cutting-edge topics including electronic vehicles, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, machine learning, laser radar, processors and other vehicle hardware. Supported by a professional content team with diverse business and interdisciplinary backgrounds, FutureCar has built a massive content library, attracting users from around the globe. Notably, its official website boasts a total of over 36 million visits, 600,000 active registered users to date, with monthly average of 4.5 million pageviews. FutureCar's content also ranks first among its peers in the number of hits in Google news searches and reposts on social media platforms, rapidly extending its influence in Asia and Europe in addition to North America. Furthermore, FutureCar has received widespread recognition from automotive manufacturers in the U.S., where it serves several world-famous auto companies among its advertising and service clients.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr, commented, "We are delighted to join hands with FutureCar on content sharing as well as commercialization. This partnership not only marks an important expansion of 36Kr's business footprint, it will also accelerate the growth of our content library and brand influence in the global market. With the rapid development of the NEV industry, China's vehicle manufacturers are looking to thrive globally, update their technologies and boost their overseas business. We believe that our strategic collaboration with FutureCar will bring us tremendous growth opportunities as a go-to partner for Chinese NEV players in this new era, raising the ceiling on our commercialization prospects and unlocking greater growth potential and enterprise value for all of our stakeholders."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188

E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.