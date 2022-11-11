Make Holiday Moments Sweeter This Season with Delicious Treats from Ferrero®

From an award-winning holiday countdown calendar to an array of seasonal chocolates and cookies - there's something for everyone on your list!

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to create memories while enjoying delicious holiday treats! Whether you are spending quality time with family, visiting friends, or shopping for someone special - Ferrero® has you covered. From gifting and entertaining to stocking stuffers, and holiday cookie plates, Ferrero's 2022 holiday product lineup is sure to spread holiday cheer no matter the occasion.

"The Holiday season is a special time for families, and we're excited to expand our offerings with the addition of seasonal offerings from our beloved cookie brands Keebler and Royal Dansk," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "We are proud to be a part of countless holiday celebrations and help loved ones create wonderful moments with our delectable portfolio of products."

Leading up to the holiday's families can celebrate together with the award-winning Kinder® Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar®, which features 24 days of delicious Kinder treats and a variety of six unique Kinder treats and a fun puzzle on the back. For the hostess, Ferrero Rocher and Fannie May Premium Chocolates are must-haves, and for parents looking for stocking stuffers - Tic Tac® Naughty or Nice and Kinder Bueno® Mini are just what you need. Cookie plates would also not be complete without Keebler's ® Gingerbread Fudge Stripes Cookies or Royal Dansk's® Holiday Classic Butter Cookies!

Get all the details on Ferrero's 2022 seasonal holiday lineup can below. Holiday products are currently rolling out in stores and online now for a limited time. Looking for even more holiday inspiration? Head to Ferrero's Pinterest page for recipes and celebration ideas.

For A Picture-Perfect Cookie Plate:

Keebler® Gingerbread Fudge Stripes Cookies: Using the same iconic flavor found in gingerbread houses, these special-edition cookies combine scrumptious vanilla fudge and freshly baked gingerbread – perfect for spicing up holiday gatherings and sharing with friends and family.

Royal Dansk® Winter Cookie Collection Assortment for Holiday 2022: The seasonal design, features the addition of unique Holiday flavors including Hot Chocolate, Caramel, Brown Sugar, – paired with Royal Dansk's signature Vanilla Ring butter cookies. Great to bring as a host gift for holiday gatherings or set out for Santa.

Royal Dansk® Danish Butter Cookies Holiday Edition Tin: The holiday classic Butter Cookies Tin in a beautiful, festive, and fun bear design for the winter season. The tin is perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying with family and friends.

Delightful Stocking Stuffers:

Tic Tac® Naughty or Nice: Cherry Lumps of Coal and Candy Cane flavors allow you to let friends and family know if they made the nice list, or the naughty list. Both refreshingly delicious packs are perfect as stocking stuffers.

Mini Nutella Jars®: an adorable 1.05oz. mini glass Nutella® jar available with red and white lids, in festive holiday packaging.

Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® and Baby Ruth® Assorted Minis: Featuring festive wrapped chocolates, these bags provide a special seasonalized treat to share with family and friends. The Butterfinger Minis and Crunch Minis are also sold in individual packs.

Kinder Bueno® Mini Holiday : Delicious, individually wrapped, crispy creamy chocolate bite of the popular Kinder Bueno® chocolate bar in festive winter packaging. A great treat for holiday candy dishes or to share with family and friends.

Kinder Bueno® 4-Pack: These four individually wrapped bars are great for on-the-go sharing with family and friends, or perfect as a stocking stuffer or small gift.

Kinder Joy ® Holiday Egg: Perfect for stocking stuffers, the holiday themed Kinder Joy® Egg is one half yummy treat and one half surprise limited edition toy that brings the magic of the holidays to life.

Kinder® Hollow Ornament Figures: These three Kinder® chocolate hollow figures are made from Kinder® smooth chocolate with a creamy milk layer and they have a string to hang on a tree or to use as a decoration.

Kinder® Hollow Santa: This adorable hollow Santa is made from Kinder® smooth chocolate and has a creamy milk layer inside. Perfect for stocking stuffers, treating and decorating.

Kinder ® 6ct Snowmen Hollow Figures: Six individually wrapped Snowmen perfect for stocking stuffers, treating, decorating, and sharing to get you into the Holiday spirit.

Kinder® Chocolate Happy: Featuring twelve individually wrapped seasonal chocolate figures that contain smooth milk chocolate and creamy milk fillings. Perfect stocking stuffers, sharing, gifting, treating, and decorating.

Gifting and Entertaining Must-Haves:

Grand Ferrero Rocher® and Grand Ferrero Rocher® Dark: The ultimate hostess gift, Grand Ferrero Rocher® and Grand Ferrero Rocher® Dark are perfect additions to bring to any holiday gathering.

Ferrero Rocher® 12ct Tree: This tree-shaped packaging includes the same Ferrero Rocher® chocolates we know and love, showcased in a fun and festive way.

Ferrero® Collection 24ct and 12ct Holiday Box: An assortment of decadent chocolates sure to excite anyone at any holiday gathering, featuring Ferrero Rocher®, Raffaello® (a California white almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands) and Rondnoir® (a crisp wafer surrounding a creamy, chocolaty filling with a dark chocolate pearl at the center) premium chocolates.

Ferrero Rocher® 24ct, 16ct and 12ct Holiday Box: Showcase the classic Ferrero Rocher ® confections in elevated and festive packaging that is perfect for gifting.

Fannie May® Peppermint S'mores Snack Mix: A holiday twist on the indulgent original S'mores Snack Mix, featuring crunchy grahams and fluffy pink peppermint marshmallows coated in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candy bits.

Fannie May® Dark Sea Salt Pixies Holiday Box: Decadent chocolate flavored caramel and crunchy pecans covered in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with a hint of sea salt.

Fannie May® 1lb. Holiday Mint Meltaways Gift Box: The Creamy mint chocolate centers coated in sweet white confection finished with an elegant sprinkle if red and green sugar crystals.

Nutella® Holiday Jars: Available in two sizes, 26.5 oz Jar and 13oz, Nutella is all decked out for the holidays with four new festive holiday labels.

Kinder® Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar®: with the Kinder® Holiday Countdown Kalendar® families can countdown to Christmas Day while discovering a tasty Kinder® treats. The calendar features 24 days of delicious Kinder treats and a variety of six unique Kinder treats and a fun puzzle on the back.

Kinder® Plush Polar Bear and Reindeer: Features a Polar Bear or a Reindeer friend and 5 pieces of delicious smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milk filling or layer. This cozy gift also comes with its very own adoption certificate, so it can become part of your family.

Butterfinger® Ultimate Box: The 34.2oz Butterfinger® Ultimate Box is a perfect contender for a special holiday gift to share for Holiday gatherings and for brand lovers. The box come with 18 Full size Bars in a gift box with a special "To and From" tag to personalize your gift.

100 Grand® Gift for You Box: The 27oz 100 Grand Gift for You Box is a great gift for family and friends to share. The money themed box comes with 18 full size bars, the ultimate show stopper during the Holiday Season.

About Ferrero:

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

