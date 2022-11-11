Savvas Learning Company Named a Chicago Top Workplace for 2022

Leading national learning solutions provider recognized again for its commitment to a people-first culture

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that for the second year in a row it has been recognized as a top workplace in Chicago.

Savvas Learning Company was named to the 2022 Chicago Top Workplaces list that is published by the Chicago Tribune and produced in partnership with Energage, an employee engagement technology company. (PRNewswire)

Savvas was named to the 2022 Chicago Top Workplaces list that is published by the Chicago Tribune and produced in partnership with Energage, an employee engagement technology company. Chicago's Top Workplaces list showcases strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"At Savvas, we empower everyone in the company to be an integral part of building a strong brand and company culture," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas is honored to be named a Chicago Top Workplace because this recognition reflects our employees' own voices. To earn this distinction for the second year in a row is especially gratifying as it demonstrates our continued focus on building a connection with our employees."

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, recognizes organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Earlier this year, Savvas earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes companies nationally for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business. The company also received, for the second year in a row, the 2022 Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence award, which honors outstanding women-led businesses.

Organizations named as a 2022 Chicago Top Workplace were selected based on employee survey responses on 15 aspects of workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

"In today's market, it's important for leaders to be intentional about a people-first culture and giving employees a voice to feel heard," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Earning Top Workplaces recognition is truly an honor because it comes authentically from employee feedback, and that's something companies should be proud of."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company. Savvas Learning Company's products are available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon.

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company) (PRNewswire)

