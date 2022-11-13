GENESIS MEDTECH UNVEILS NEW REVOLUTIONARY MEDTECH CAMPUS

New campus combines R&D, manufacturing, and training with the latest state-of-art facilities

Brings innovation to next-level integration with medical professionals

Expected to reach industrial-scale production levels with an output value of over 10 billion RMB (approximately US$1.38 billion ) in three to five years

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech Group (Genesis MedTech or Group) has officially unveiled its state-of-the-art medtech campus (Campus) in Wuxi, China. Representing the first major R&D and manufacturing facility of its kind in China, it spans 135,333 sqm and has completed its first phase of development, featuring an innovation centre (Innovation Centre), and two R&D and production centres (R&D and Manufacturing Centre).

The Innovation Centre provides an open educational platform to foster deeper engagement and interaction between Genesis MedTech and medical professionals. It provides medical professionals access to clinical training of the latest medtech innovations, covering multiple disease fields, such as minimally invasive surgery, vascular interventions and structural heart disease.

The training facilities within the Innovation Centre provide the highest level of education and hands-on experience, recreating real-life clinical situations for healthcare practitioners to understand and familiarise themselves with cutting-edge medical devices.

The Campus also houses the R&D and Manufacturing Centre, which develops and manufactures high-quality medical devices, focusing on cutting-edge medtech devices for minimally invasive surgery and vascular interventions. Pilot manufacturing commenced in September 2022 and is scheduled for full-scale production by 1H2023. It is expected to reach industrial-scale production levels with an output value of over 10 billion RMB (approximately US$1.38 billion) in three to five years.

Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis MedTech shared, "We are trying to play an integral role in MedTech innovation that will revolutionise how medtech development is intimately integrated with the practical needs of medical professionals. Through training and exchanges, we can better understand clinical needs, stimulate technological innovation and expand product development. The Campus will be an ultramodern nexus for R&D, manufacturing, training and exchange, providing our R&D teams and global experts with an open platform to explore innovations from ground zero, becoming an exploration and production centre for new technologies and products."

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH GROUP

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

For more information, visit http://www.genesismedtech.com .

