Drata Welcomes Adam Aarons as CRO

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced Adam Aarons has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Aarons will be responsible for leading the company's sales organization and driving the continued success of global revenue teams.

A seasoned sales executive, Adam Aarons has spearheaded growth for B2B companies including Okta, where he scaled the identity and access management company from $1 million to more than $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in six years. Aarons also served executive sales leadership roles at Classy and BMC Software. Aarons has deep knowledge of the risk and compliance space and previously served as an advisor to Drata.

Drata Co-Founder and current CRO Troy Markowitz is assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing global business operations that drive further growth at scale. Under Markowitz's leadership, Drata has become one of the fastest growing SaaS startups, acquiring thousands of customers in under two years out of stealth. His promotion as Drata's first-ever COO signals the company's efforts toward accelerated growth and efficiency across the organization.

"From launching out of stealth in 2021 and gaining thousands of customers this year, Drata's trajectory since its inception has been nothing short of remarkable," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "With Troy Markowitz leading our global business operations and Adam Aarons driving revenue at scale, we are creating a force multiplier to serve thousands more customers and bring accessible and effortless compliance to the masses."

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

