InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Bow and Arrow Rest (MHO 198)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hand-carved a custom riser for a compound bow and I wanted a fixed arrow rest that matched the design with as little drag or contact as possible. The end result was a unique design that utilized that contact to help the arrow in flight by adding a controlled spin upon release. I appropriately named it the SPIN REST."

The patent-pending SPIN REST enhances stability of the arrow in flight. In doing so, it offers an alternative to expensive arrows and kits. The invention features a unique shape and design that causes the arrow to spin as it passes through the rest. Additionally, it would be simple and easy to use and ideal for everyone from beginners to professionals alike. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

