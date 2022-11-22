SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ABMD, BNFT, FRSH, and AIMC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), in connection with its proposed tender offer by Johnson & Johnson. Under the tender offer, ABMD shareholders will receive $380.00 in cash, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $16.6 billion, and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 for each share of ABMD common stock owned. If you own ABMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/abmd

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BNFT by Voya Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BNFT shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of BNFT common stock owned. If you own BNFT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bnft

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)

Weiss Law, a national shareholder rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by, among others, the Board of Directors and senior officers of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) concerning misleading statements and omissions connected with the company's initial public offering ("IPO"). If you own FRSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/frsh

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of AIMC by Regal Rexnord Corporation. Under the merger agreement, AIMC shareholders will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of AIMC common stock owned. If you own AIMC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aimc

