Vantage Credit Union Secures Partnership with Lumin Digital

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital has announced a new multi-year partnership with Missouri-based Vantage Credit Union (Vantage), supporting an enhanced online banking experience for more than 70,000 Vantage members via Lumin's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform.

Launching at Vantage in May 2023, Lumin's platform delivers high-caliber service, safety and security features. In turn, the new platform will support the credit union's ability to create customized member experiences through personalized recommendations like spending insights, financial advice, savings goals and fraud alerts.

"In today's competitive banking market, ensuring members have the ability to access and manage their accounts how they want is essential," said Eric Acree , president & CEO of Vantage Credit Union. "We want to proactively engage with our members, anticipate their needs and build consistent, long-term relationships. Lumin Digital's seamless technology will help us do just that."

Dan Jones , chief information officer of Vantage Credit Union, added, "Vantage evaluated potential partners with immense scrutiny. Lumin Digital was uniquely positioned to offer our members a superior experience that embraced functionality they've come to expect. With simple navigation, enhanced security and multiple integration opportunities, their digital banking platform is positioned to foster innovation and tap into disruptive fintech offerings that will serve our members well into the future."

"Financial institutions that utilize the best possible tools and technologies for their members will triumph over the competition," said Lisa Daniels, chief delivery officer for Lumin Digital. "Their enthusiasm and commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, including the personalized controls and enhanced security features that make up our platform, made Vantage an ideal partner."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to realize the advantages more fully it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About Vantage Credit Union

Vantage Credit Union is a leading, full-service financial institution with over $1 billion in assets and 72,000 member-owners. The credit union's 13 locations serve the City of St. Louis and 19 counties in eastern Missouri and Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

View original content:

SOURCE Lumin Digital