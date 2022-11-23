Deere Reports Net Income of $2.246 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $7.131 Billion for Fiscal Year

- Fourth-quarter net income rises sharply on net sales gain of 40%, demonstrating strong execution in face of continued supply-chain constraints.
- Market environment bolstered by favorable industry fundamentals and continuation of strong demand for farm and construction equipment.
- Full-year 2023 forecast calls for higher sales and net income of $8.0 to $8.5 billion.
MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.246 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 30, 2022, or $7.44 per share, compared with net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. For fiscal-year 2022, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, compared with $5.963 billion, or $18.99 per share, in fiscal 2021.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37 percent, to $15.536 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and rose 19 percent, to $52.577 billion, for the full year. Equipment operations net sales were $14.351 billion for the quarter and $47.917 billion for the year, compared with corresponding totals of $10.276 billion and $39.737 billion in 2021.
"Deere's strong performance for both the fourth quarter and full year is a tribute to our dedicated team of employees, dealers, and suppliers throughout the world," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We're proud of their extraordinary efforts to overcome supply-chain constraints, increase factory production, and deliver products to our customers."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.
"Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure," May said. "These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment. At the same time, we have confidence in the smart industrial operating model and our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers be more profitable, productive, and sustainable."
Deere & Company
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
15,536
$
11,327
37 %
$
52,577
$
44,024
19 %
Net income
$
2,246
$
1,283
75 %
$
7,131
$
5,963
20 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
7.44
$
4.12
$
23.28
$
18.99
Results for the periods shown were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Fourth Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
7,434
$
4,661
59 %
Operating profit
$
1,740
$
777
124 %
Operating margin
23.4 %
16.7 %
Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit rose primarily due to improved shipment volumes / mix and price realization. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher R&D and SA&G expenses, and the impact of higher reserves on the remaining assets in Russia.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Fourth Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
3,544
$
2,809
26 %
Operating profit
$
506
$
346
46 %
Operating margin
14.3 %
12.3 %
Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the negative effects of currency translation. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher R&D and SA&G expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange.
Construction & Forestry
Fourth Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
3,373
$
2,806
20 %
Operating profit
$
414
$
270
53 %
Operating margin
12.3 %
9.6 %
Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of currency translation. Operating profit improved mainly due to price realization and higher sales volume. Partially offsetting these factors were increases in production costs and the impact of higher reserves on the remaining assets in Russia.
Financial Services
Fourth Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net income
$
232
$
227
2 %
Financial services net income for the quarter rose mainly due to income earned on a higher average portfolio partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads. The provision for credit losses increased, reflecting economic uncertainty in Russia. Financial services received an intercompany benefit from the equipment operations, which guarantees financial services' investments in certain international markets, including Russia.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Up 5 to 10%
Small Ag & Turf
Flat to Down 5%
Europe
Flat to Up 5%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Flat to Up 5%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Global Forestry
~ Flat
Global Roadbuilding
~ Flat
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Up 15 to 20%
-1 %
+11 %
Small Ag & Turf
Flat to Up 5%
-2 %
+7 %
Construction & Forestry
Up ~ 10%
-1 %
+8 %
Financial Services
Net Income
$900
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $900 million. Results are expected to be slightly higher in fiscal 2023 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and lower gains on operating-lease residual values. Excluding the portfolio in Russia, a higher provision for credit losses is forecast for 2023.
John Deere Capital Corporation
The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Revenue
$
776
$
673
15 %
$
2,759
$
2,688
3 %
Net income
$
184
$
181
2 %
$
704
$
711
-1 %
Ending portfolio balance
$
47,228
$
41,488
14 %
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was higher than in the previous fourth quarter primarily due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads. Full-year 2022 net income moved lower than 2021 due to less-favorable financing spreads, a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and unfavorable discrete income-tax adjustments. These factors were partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023," and "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).
Factors Affecting All Lines of Business
All of the company's businesses and their results are affected by general global macroeconomic conditions, including but not limited to inflation, including rising costs for materials used in our production, slower growth or recession, higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar and customer confidence, customer access to capital, and overall demand for our products; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including work stoppages or disputes by suppliers with their unionized labor; shipping delays; government spending and taxing; changes in weather and climate patterns; the political and social stability of the markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic).
Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings, and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact our access to or terms of future funding, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. A debt crisis in Europe (including the recent volatility of the United Kingdom's bond market), Latin America, or elsewhere could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, and demand for equipment. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond, and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.
Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, financial condition, and results include changes in governmental trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies, including policies and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; actions by environmental, health, and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands and their permitted uses; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third parties; the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions; changes to accounting standards; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations (including those in place for Russia); and compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise.
Other factors that could materially affect the company's results and operations include security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to the company's products; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components, and whole goods; introduction of legislation that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; the success or failure of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in product preferences, sales mix, and take rates of products and life cycle solutions; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies, and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices, especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; and the integration of acquired businesses.
Production & Precision Agriculture and Small Agriculture & Turf Operations
The company's agricultural equipment operations are subject to a number of uncertainties, including customer profitability; consumer purchasing preferences; housing starts and supply; infrastructure investment; and consumable input costs. Additionally, these operations are subject to certain factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products; world grain stocks; soil conditions; harvest yields; prices for commodities and livestock; availability and cost of fertilizer; availability of transport for crops; the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); real estate values; availability of technological innovations; available acreage for farming; changes in government farm programs and policies; changes in and effects of crop insurance programs; changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices; animal diseases and their effects on poultry, beef, and pork consumption and prices on livestock feed demand; and crop pests and diseases.
Production and Precision Agriculture Operations
In addition to the uncertainties discussed above, the production and precision agriculture operations rely in part on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability and/or sustainability outcomes.
Small Agriculture and Turf Equipment
In addition to the uncertainties discussed above, factors affecting the company's small agriculture and turf equipment operations include spending by municipalities and golf courses.
Construction and Forestry
Factors affecting the company's construction and forestry equipment operations include real estate and housing prices; the number of housing starts; commodity prices such as oil and gas; the levels of public and non-residential construction; and investment in infrastructure, while prices for pulp, paper, lumber, and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.
John Deere Financial
The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and the company's other financial services subsidiaries depend on timely access to capital to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate further or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
October 30
October 31
%
October 30
October 31
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
7,434
$
4,661
+59
$
22,002
$
16,509
+33
Small ag & turf net sales
3,544
2,809
+26
13,381
11,860
+13
Construction & forestry net sales
3,373
2,806
+20
12,534
11,368
+10
Financial services revenues
988
869
+14
3,625
3,548
+2
Other revenues
197
182
+8
1,035
739
+40
Total net sales and revenues
$
15,536
$
11,327
+37
$
52,577
$
44,024
+19
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,740
$
777
+124
$
4,386
$
3,334
+32
Small ag & turf
506
346
+46
1,949
2,045
-5
Construction & forestry
414
270
+53
2,014
1,489
+35
Financial services
297
299
-1
1,159
1,144
+1
Total operating profit
2,957
1,692
+75
9,508
8,012
+19
Reconciling items **
(68)
(79)
-14
(370)
(391)
-5
Income taxes
(643)
(330)
+95
(2,007)
(1,658)
+21
Net income attributable to
$
2,246
$
1,283
+75
$
7,131
$
5,963
+20
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
14,351
$
10,276
$
47,917
$
39,737
Finance and interest income
925
828
3,365
3,296
Other income
260
223
1,295
991
Total
15,536
11,327
52,577
44,024
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
10,214
7,809
35,338
29,116
Research and development expenses
576
450
1,912
1,587
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,192
936
3,863
3,383
Interest expense
348
210
1,062
993
Other operating expenses
320
309
1,275
1,343
Total
12,650
9,714
43,450
36,422
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
2,886
1,613
9,127
7,602
Provision for income taxes
643
330
2,007
1,658
Income of Consolidated Group
2,243
1,283
7,120
5,944
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
1
10
21
Net Income
2,244
1,284
7,130
5,965
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
1
(1)
2
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,246
$
1,283
$
7,131
$
5,963
Per Share Data
Basic
$
7.48
$
4.15
$
23.42
$
19.14
Diluted
$
7.44
$
4.12
$
23.28
$
18.99
Dividends declared
$
1.13
$
1.05
$
4.36
$
3.61
Dividends paid
$
1.13
$
.90
$
4.28
$
3.32
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
300.4
309.1
304.5
311.6
Diluted
302.1
311.5
306.3
314.0
See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,774
$
8,017
Marketable securities
734
728
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
6,410
4,208
Financing receivables - net
36,634
33,799
Financing receivables securitized - net
5,936
4,659
Other receivables
2,492
1,765
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,623
6,988
Inventories
8,495
6,781
Property and equipment - net
6,056
5,820
Goodwill
3,687
3,291
Other intangible assets - net
1,218
1,275
Retirement benefits
3,730
3,601
Deferred income taxes
824
1,037
Other assets
2,417
2,145
Total Assets
$
90,030
$
84,114
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
12,592
$
10,919
Short-term securitization borrowings
5,711
4,605
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,822
12,348
Deferred income taxes
495
576
Long-term borrowings
33,596
32,888
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,457
4,344
Total liabilities
69,673
65,680
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
92
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
20,262
18,431
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
Total stockholders' equity
20,265
18,434
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
90,030
$
84,114
See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
7,130
$
5,965
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
192
(6)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
1,895
2,050
Impairment charges
88
50
Share-based compensation expense
85
82
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
Credit for deferred income taxes
(66)
(441)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(2,483)
969
Inventories
(2,091)
(2,497)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,133
1,884
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
141
11
Retirement benefits
(1,015)
29
Other
16
(370)
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,699
7,726
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
20,907
18,959
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
2,093
2,094
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(26,300)
(23,653)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(498)
(244)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,134)
(848)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(2,654)
(1,732)
Collateral on derivatives - net
(642)
(281)
Other
(257)
(45)
Net cash used for investing activities
(8,485)
(5,750)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase in total short-term borrowings
3,852
818
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
10,358
8,722
Payments of long-term borrowings
(8,445)
(7,090)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
63
148
Repurchases of common stock
(3,597)
(2,538)
Dividends paid
(1,313)
(1,040)
Other
(92)
(98)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
826
(1,078)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
(224)
55
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(3,184)
953
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year
8,125
7,172
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year
$
4,941
$
8,125
See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
(1)
Acquisitions
In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. The two companies also ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements. The total invested capital was $690 million, which consists of net cash consideration and the fair value of the previously held equity investment in the joint venture. The fair value of the previous equity investment created a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax), which was recorded in Other income and included in the construction and forestry segment's operating profit. The invested capital was primarily allocated to Goodwill, Inventories, and Property and equipment.
Special Items
Three Months Ended Oct. 30, 2022
Year Ended Oct. 30, 2022
Expense (benefit):
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
Inventory reserve – Cost of sales
$
7
$
7
$
14
$
2
$
3
$
19
Fixed asset impairment –
30
11
41
Intangible asset impairment –
28
28
Allowance for credit losses –
$
121
121
$
153
153
Voluntary-separation program –
2
2
3
3
Voluntary-separation program –
1
$
2
3
4
6
1
11
Contingent liabilities – Other
(3)
(2)
(5)
Intercompany agreement
63
$
8
50
(121)
82
9
62
(153)
Total Russia/Ukraine events
$
70
$
8
$
50
128
$
133
$
11
$
110
$
1
255
Net tax impact
(32)
(40)
Total Russia/Ukraine events
$
96
$
215
In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.
In the third quarter of 2021, the company sold a closed factory that previously produced small agriculture equipment in China, resulting in a $27 million pretax gain. During the first quarter of 2021, the fixed assets in an asphalt plant factory in Germany were impaired by $38 million, pretax and after-tax. The company also continued to assess its manufacturing locations, resulting in additional long-lived asset impairments of $12 million pretax. The impairments were the result of a decline in forecasted financial performance that indicated it was probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying amount of the net assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax. There were no special items in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and fiscal years ended October 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021:
Three Months
Fiscal Years
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2022 Expense (benefit):
Gain on remeasurement of equity
$
(326)
$
(326)
Total Russia/Ukraine events
$
70
$
8
$
50
$
128
$
133
$
11
110
$
1
255
UAW ratification bonus –
53
9
28
90
Total expense (benefit)
70
8
50
128
186
20
(188)
1
19
2021 Expense (benefit):
Gain on sale – Other income
(27)
(27)
Long-lived asset impairments –
5
3
42
50
Brazil indirect tax – Cost of sales
(53)
(5)
(58)
Total expense (benefit)
(48)
(24)
37
(35)
Period over period change
$
70
$
8
$
50
$
128
$
234
$
44
$
(225)
$
1
$
54
(2)
Prior to fiscal year 2021, the operating results of the Wirtgen Group (Wirtgen) were incorporated into the company's consolidated financial statements using a one-month lag period. The reporting lag was eliminated resulting in one additional month of Wirtgen activity in the first quarter and fiscal year of 2021. The effect was an increase to Net sales of $270 million, which the company considers immaterial to construction and forestry's annual net sales.
(3)
The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.
(4)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 5 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
14,351
$
10,276
$
14,351
$
10,276
Finance and interest income
83
39
$
1,003
$
859
$
(161)
$
(70)
925
828
1
Other income
233
229
231
84
(204)
(90)
260
223
2, 3
Total
14,667
10,544
1,234
943
(365)
(160)
15,536
11,327
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
10,215
7,811
(1)
(2)
10,214
7,809
4
Research and development expenses
576
450
576
450
Selling, administrative and general expenses
922
798
272
140
(2)
(2)
1,192
936
4
Interest expense
93
81
306
148
(51)
(19)
348
210
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
110
51
(110)
(51)
5
Other operating expenses
163
40
358
355
(201)
(86)
320
309
6, 7
Total
12,079
9,231
936
643
(365)
(160)
12,650
9,714
Income before Income Taxes
2,588
1,313
298
300
2,886
1,613
Provision for income taxes
576
256
67
74
643
330
Income after Income Taxes
2,012
1,057
231
226
2,243
1,283
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
1
1
1
Net Income
2,012
1,057
232
227
2,244
1,284
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
(2)
1
(2)
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,014
$
1,056
$
232
$
227
$
2,246
$
1,283
1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.
4 Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
47,917
$
39,737
$
47,917
$
39,737
Finance and interest income
213
133
$
3,583
$
3,442
$
(431)
$
(279)
3,365
3,296
1
Other income
1,261
941
502
352
(468)
(302)
1,295
991
2, 3
Total
49,391
40,811
4,085
3,794
(899)
(581)
52,577
44,024
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
35,341
29,119
(3)
(3)
35,338
29,116
4
Research and development expenses
1,912
1,587
1,912
1,587
Selling, administrative and general expenses
3,137
2,887
735
504
(9)
(8)
3,863
3,383
4
Interest expense
390
368
799
687
(127)
(62)
1,062
993
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
299
217
(299)
(217)
5
Other operating expenses
350
181
1,386
1,453
(461)
(291)
1,275
1,343
6, 7
Total
41,429
34,359
2,920
2,644
(899)
(581)
43,450
36,422
Income before Income Taxes
7,962
6,452
1,165
1,150
9,127
7,602
Provision for income taxes
1,718
1,386
289
272
2,007
1,658
Income after Income Taxes
6,244
5,066
876
878
7,120
5,944
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
6
18
4
3
10
21
Net Income
6,250
5,084
880
881
7,130
5,965
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
(1)
2
(1)
2
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
6,251
$
5,082
$
880
$
881
$
7,131
$
5,963
1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.
4 Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,767
$
7,188
$
1,007
$
829
$
4,774
$
8,017
Marketable securities
61
3
673
725
734
728
Receivables from Financial Services
6,569
5,564
$
(6,569)
$
(5,564)
8
Trade accounts and notes
1,273
1,155
6,434
3,895
(1,297)
(842)
6,410
4,208
9
Financing receivables - net
47
73
36,587
33,726
36,634
33,799
Financing receivables securitized - net
10
5,936
4,649
5,936
4,659
Other receivables
1,670
1,629
832
159
(10)
(23)
2,492
1,765
9
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,623
6,988
6,623
6,988
Inventories
8,495
6,781
8,495
6,781
Property and equipment - net
6,021
5,783
35
37
6,056
5,820
Goodwill
3,687
3,291
3,687
3,291
Other intangible assets - net
1,218
1,275
1,218
1,275
Retirement benefits
3,666
3,539
66
64
(2)
(2)
3,730
3,601
10
Deferred income taxes
940
1,215
45
53
(161)
(231)
824
1,037
11
Other assets
1,794
1,646
626
499
(3)
2,417
2,145
Total Assets
$
39,208
$
39,152
$
58,864
$
51,624
$
(8,042)
$
(6,662)
$
90,030
$
84,114
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,040
$
1,509
$
11,552
$
9,410
$
12,592
$
10,919
Short-term securitization borrowings
10
5,711
4,595
5,711
4,605
Payables to Equipment Operations
6,569
5,564
$
(6,569)
$
(5,564)
8
Accounts payable and
12,962
11,198
3,170
2,015
(1,310)
(865)
14,822
12,348
9
Deferred income taxes
380
438
276
369
(161)
(231)
495
576
11
Long-term borrowings
7,917
8,915
25,679
23,973
33,596
32,888
Retirement benefits and
2,351
4,239
108
107
(2)
(2)
2,457
4,344
10
Total liabilities
24,650
26,309
53,065
46,033
(8,042)
(6,662)
69,673
65,680
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
92
92
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company
20,262
18,431
5,799
5,591
(5,799)
(5,591)
20,262
18,431
12
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
3
3
Financial Services equity
(5,799)
(5,591)
5,799
5,591
12
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
14,466
12,843
5,799
5,591
20,265
18,434
Total Liabilities and
$
39,208
$
39,152
$
58,864
$
51,624
$
(8,042)
$
(6,662)
$
90,030
$
84,114
8 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
9 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
10 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
11 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
12 Elimination of Financial Services equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
6,250
$
5,084
$
880
$
881
$
7,130
$
5,965
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Provision (credit) for credit losses
3
7
189
(13)
192
(6)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
1,041
1,043
1,050
1,140
$
(196)
$
(133)
1,895
2,050
13
Impairment charges
88
50
88
50
Share-based compensation expense
85
82
85
82
14
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
(326)
Undistributed earnings of Financial Services
444
555
(444)
(555)
15
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
8
(369)
(74)
(72)
(66)
(441)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(189)
(105)
(2,294)
1,074
(2,483)
969
16, 18, 19
Inventories
(1,924)
(1,835)
(167)
(662)
(2,091)
(2,497)
17
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,444
1,589
143
57
(454)
238
1,133
1,884
18
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
166
13
(25)
(2)
141
11
Retirement benefits
(1,016)
30
1
(1)
(1,015)
29
Other
250
(162)
(287)
(25)
53
(183)
16
(370)
13, 14, 17
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,239
5,900
1,877
1,965
(3,417)
(139)
4,699
7,726
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related
22,400
20,527
(1,493)
(1,568)
20,907
18,959
16
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
2,093
2,094
2,093
2,094
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related
(26,903)
(25,305)
603
1,652
(26,300)
(23,653)
16
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(498)
(244)
(498)
(244)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,131)
(845)
(3)
(3)
(1,134)
(848)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(2,879)
(2,627)
225
895
(2,654)
(1,732)
17
Decrease (increase) in trade and wholesale receivables
(3,601)
1,364
3,601
(1,364)
16
Collateral on derivatives - net
5
(7)
(647)
(274)
(642)
(281)
Other
(206)
62
(81)
(84)
30
(23)
(257)
(45)
15, 19
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,830)
(1,034)
(9,621)
(4,308)
2,966
(408)
(8,485)
(5,750)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase in total short-term borrowings
136
65
3,716
753
3,852
818
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
(1,633)
(354)
1,633
354
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
138
11
10,220
8,711
10,358
8,722
Payments of long-term borrowings
(1,356)
(94)
(7,089)
(6,996)
(8,445)
(7,090)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
63
148
63
148
Repurchases of common stock
(3,597)
(2,538)
(3,597)
(2,538)
Dividends paid
(1,313)
(1,040)
(444)
(555)
444
555
(1,313)
(1,040)
15
Other
(57)
(61)
(42)
(29)
7
(8)
(92)
(98)
15
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,619)
(3,863)
7,994
2,238
451
547
826
(1,078)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
(209)
41
(15)
14
(224)
55
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
(3,419)
1,044
235
(91)
(3,184)
953
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
7,200
6,156
925
1,016
8,125
7,172
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
$
3,781
$
7,200
$
1,160
$
925
$
4,941
$
8,125
13
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
14
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
15
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities, and capital investments in Financial Services from the Equipment Operations.
16
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
17
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
18
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
19
Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.
DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.
Equipment
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
For the Years Ended
Operations
Precision Ag
& Turf
& Forestry
Oct 30
Oct 31
Oct 30
Oct 31
Oct 30
Oct 31
Oct 30
Oct 31
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
$
47,917
$
39,737
$
22,002
$
16,509
$
13,381
$
11,860
$
12,534
$
11,368
Average Identifiable Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
$
19,420
$
16,680
$
8,336
$
6,640
$
4,349
$
3,625
$
6,735
$
6,415
With Inventories at Standard Cost
20,983
18,045
9,118
7,321
4,795
4,047
7,070
6,677
Operating Profit
$
8,349
$
6,868
$
4,386
$
3,334
$
1,949
$
2,045
$
2,014
$
1,489
Percent of Net Sales
17.4
%
17.3
%
19.9
%
20.2
%
14.6
%
17.2
%
16.1
%
13.1
%
Operating Return on Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
43.0
%
41.2
%
52.6
%
50.2
%
44.8
%
56.4
%
29.9
%
23.2
%
With Inventories at Standard Cost
39.8
%
38.1
%
48.1
%
45.5
%
40.6
%
50.5
%
28.5
%
22.3
%
SVA Cost of Assets
$
(2,519)
$
(2,165)
$
(1,094)
$
(878)
$
(576)
$
(486)
$
(849)
$
(801)
SVA
5,830
4,703
3,292
2,456
1,373
1,559
1,165
688
Financial
For the Years Ended
Services
Oct 30
Oct 31
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
880
$
881
Average Equity
5,725
5,497
Return on Equity
15.4
%
16.0
%
Operating Profit
$
1,159
$
1,144
Cost of Equity
(760)
(719)
SVA
399
425
