(included) CPG to Debut at Specialty Food Association's 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of launching its successful partnership with the Specialty Food Association (SFA) at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, (included) CPG, a collective of BIPOC founders and executives in consumer packaged goods, will make its Winter Fancy Food Show debut January 15-17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Specialty Food Association and (included) at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show, January 15-17, 2023, Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

The SFA has been a proud supporter of (included) since June of 2022 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

The SFA has been a proud supporter of (included) since June of 2022 with the first cohort of (included) members joining the SFA at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. The SFA continues to invest in creating a more inclusive specialty food industry by sponsoring an additional 10 BIPOC makers from (included) at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show.

"The Specialty Food Association is a not-for-profit membership trade association working toward a more inclusive specialty food industry," said Bill Lynch, president, SFA. "In partnering with (included), we are able to reach a broader spectrum of BIPOC owners and makers who we can showcase at our Fancy Food Shows."

The exhibitors from (included) are:

"As BIPOC founders whose mission is to make an impact at scale for both people and the planet there are so many challenges we face each and every day that make it an uphill battle. So we are extremely thankful and appreciative of the efforts made by (included) CPG and the Specialty Food Association to empower us with your resources, support, and advocacy to help us realize our dreams," said Michael D. Ham, president, Wild Orchard.

The largest B2B specialty food event in the western United States, the Winter Fancy Food Show features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from around the world. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, click here .

About (included)

(included) is a collective of BIPOC CPG founders and executives dedicated to providing access to opportunities, advocacy for diverse and inclusive representation, and amplification of BIPOC brands and voices.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the SFA Product Marketplace , where buyers discover new products, network and connect with SFA members; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

