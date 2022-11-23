InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cardiovascular Exercise Machine (PBT 208)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a workout similar to jumping rope without the need to constantly swing the rope," said an inventor, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so I invented the CARDIO CRICKET. My design could increase strength in the legs and core while also improving balance, stamina, and endurance."

The invention provides an effective cardiovascular workout without having to turn a jump rope. In doing so, it enables the user to engage the muscles in the legs, buttocks, lower body, and core. It also could help improve timing, agility and coordination. The invention features an adjustable and portable design that is easy to use indoors and outdoors so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

