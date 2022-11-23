Landmark Properties to Develop Third Project in Berkeley, California

High-rise project will cater to area faculty, staff, and students

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its third project in the Berkeley, California market. Landmark's proposed project will be located at 2190 Shattuck Avenue just steps from campus and in the heart of Berkeley's famed restaurant district. The project will welcome its first residents in fall 2026.

Landmark Properties announces its third project in the Berkeley, California market. Located at 2190 Shattuck Avenue, this new development is just steps from UC Berkeley and in the heart of Berkeley’s famed restaurant district. The project will welcome its first residents in fall 2026. (PRNewswire)

"Landmark is excited to work with the City of Berkeley on the entitlements for our third project in the Berkeley market," said Landmark President and CEO, Wes Rogers. "Landmark continues to see a need for well-located, purpose-built university-focused housing in Berkeley and we look forward to delivering this project as a complement to our two operational apartment communities serving the Berkeley market."

The project will feature units ranging from studio to five-bedrooms with approximately 10 percent of available units designated as affordable housing. Unit features will be top-of-the line including quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood-style floors. The design of these units, amenities featured, and the privacy the layouts offer are unique to the Berkeley market, with many units offering private bathrooms in every bedroom. Every residence is fully-furnished and includes technology-related amenities in the common area as well as high-speed internet and cable.

Residents will enjoy the community's signature rooftop deck offering over 7,000-square feet of unrivaled amenity space. The rooftop amenity area will feature a dog park, hot tub and lounge area. Additionally, residents can access 24-hour study lounges, a fitness center and computer lab. For residents with vehicles, reserved parking will be offered for an additional fee.

The development also features 7,500-square-feet of ground-floor retail space.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $10 billion assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes nearly 100 residential communities across the country with more than 60,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 21 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $3.7 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com .

