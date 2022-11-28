Eventus wins three more awards for regulatory compliance, trade surveillance, innovation in digital and other assets

Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence and Canadian RegTech Awards honor company and its Validus platform for second consecutive year

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that in the past week, the firm earned three more awards for its service in regulatory compliance and trade surveillance, including two honors for innovation in the digital asset space. The fifth annual Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022 bestowed its award for Best Solution: Virtual Assets – Market & Trade Surveillance, marking the second consecutive year Eventus has been recognized by Regulation Asia for its leadership in the Asia-Pacific region. The Canadian RegTech Awards declared Validus, the firm's platform, Best Regulatory Compliance Solution, as well as Best Innovation Achievement in Digital Assets.

The Regulation Asia award category recognizes solutions that can conduct real-time surveillance and monitor trading behavior and patterns for common abusive practices in cryptocurrency markets, such as manipulation, spoofing, quote stuffing, insider trading and wash trading. Validus is the trade surveillance platform for a wide range of digital asset exchanges throughout the world, including multiple cryptocurrency exchanges throughout APAC and Canada.

"The convenience of having surveillance, anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and risk monitoring capabilities within a single platform is a game changer for crypto markets," said one judge on the Regulation Asia awards panel. "Eventus is rapidly expanding in APAC, even in markets where regulatory obligations on crypto market risk monitoring are not yet in place. This is helping to legitimize the industry, particularly at a time when it is suffering a crisis of confidence."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We are deeply honored to again receive recognition from such highly respected organizations as Regulation Asia and the Canadian RegTech Association. An important part of our role is to make sure we collaborate with clients and make Validus relevant to the regulatory jurisdictions in which they do business. To that end, we've grown our regulatory affairs division significantly and ensured we have people on the ground to support our clients as needed. We have worked diligently to help clients in all asset classes – including the emerging digital asset space – monitor for potentially problematic behavior and be able to respond to regulatory inquiries in a transparent and holistic manner."

APAC is Eventus' fastest-growing region, now representing 25% of its client base, with staff on the ground in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and the Republic of Korea. The latest award is the company's sixth for its activities in the region. In 2021, Eventus won the Regulation Asia Award for Excellence for Best Solution: Payments, Markets & Infrastructure: Market Abuse & Surveillance. The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognize financial institutions, technology companies, legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that help ensure the highest regulatory compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry. Each year, senior industry practitioners serve on a judging panel to help assess and score each submission to determine the winning entrants.

Last year, the Canadian RegTech Awards recognized Validus for Best Market Conduct Solution in its inaugural award program following review by its independent judges. Hosted by the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY), the awards are designed to recognize significant achievement and innovation in the advancement of Regulatory Technology solutions to meet and improve regulatory compliance and oversight in Canada. Eventus now has staff located in three Canadian provinces.

Eventus' real-time trade surveillance and market risk platform helps firms quickly identify potential abusive behavior in equities, listed derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus employs machine learning and advanced analytics to automate anomaly detection and pattern analysis, providing actionable alerts to help firms guard against regulatory, legal and operational risks. Validus is connected to more than 100 marketplaces and trading venues globally and can ingest billions of messages per day per client in any format, in real-time, 24x7.

Since 2018, Eventus has earned more than 30 awards and honors for its technology, expertise and service.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

