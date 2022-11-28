Therapy Brands Acquires New Hampshire-Based The Echo Group

Acquisition Expands Therapy Brands Capabilities as a Provider of High-Value Software for Therapists

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, a leading health-care technology partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy practices, announced today that it has acquired New Hampshire-based The Echo Group, the creators of EchoVantage EHR, a visual-based EHR for behavioral health. This acquisition will allow Therapy Brands to expand its capabilities and offer complimentary solutions to its growing product portfolio.

"With this acquisition of The Echo Group, we begin an exciting time at Therapy Brands to expand our enterprise capabilities both now and in the future," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands. "We are excited to integrate The Echo Group's team into the Therapy Brands family. Together, we can meet the variety of needs that encompass behavioral health with our combined unparalleled industry expertise."

Therapy Brand's purpose-built practice management, data, and billing solutions, and The Echo Group's visual-based behavioral health EHR system, will lead to exceptional clinical and financial outcomes for customers and partners. "The team at The Echo Group is excited to join the Therapy Brands family to combine our world-class solutions to enhance the behavioral health market," said Allan Normandin, Chief Executive Officer, The Echo Group. "The Echo Group's senior leadership and employees are dedicated to providing industry-defining products and services for years to come. This acquisition with Therapy Brands will enable us to execute that strategy and fulfill our mission."

For more information on Therapy Brand's acquisition of The Echo Group, please contact Nicole Lininger, Director, Strategic Communications, at Nicole.lininger@therapybrands.com.

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue, and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices that rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com.)

About The Echo Group: Since 1981, The Echo Group has partnered with behavioral health agencies across the country by providing an EHR specific to the needs of behavioral health agencies. The Echo Group has implemented systems and improved the clinical and fiscal operations of agencies across a continuum of care. Our partners range in size, from small community behavioral health agencies to comprehensive enterprise-wide organizations. (www.echobh.com)

