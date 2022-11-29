AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards

AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced this week the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent, AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Compass UOL plays a crucial role in helping customers transform how they innovate and build new business solutions by combining agile culture, state-of-the-art technology, and practical guidance to customers' teams on acquiring the skills and capabilities required to deliver business acceleration.

"The award is given to AWS's most relevant System Integrator in LATAM, and we couldn't be happier with this conquer!" said Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Compass UOL. "Now, our relationship with AWS gets even stronger and makes us achieve more and more together."

For the first time, AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural global 2022 AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts recognizes the top SI partners that have provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned. Compass UOL was selected as the winner of SI Partner of the Year in LATAM.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that cultivates talent and uses cutting-edge technologies to build digital transformation solutions, helping clients to thrive and disrupt their industries.

