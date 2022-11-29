BetMGM Named American Gambling Awards Online Casino of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today that it has been named "Online Casino of the Year" by the 2022 edition of the American Gambling Awards. The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

"BetMGM is honored to be named Online Casino of the Year and we'd like to thank Gambling.com for this incredible recognition," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer. "This award is reflective of our team's hard work and dedication to setting a high iGaming standard. As North America's leading iGaming operator, we remain focused on providing our customers with innovative gaming experiences, working with premier partners and providing a world-class omnichannel experience."

As the market leading iGaming operator in the U.S., BetMGM has an estimated 30% national online casino market share in its four operational states: New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Judges commended BetMGM's continued growth in 2022 and cited its robust games and engagement tools portfolio and multi-brand marketing strategy across its BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino and Party Casino brands as part of the operator's well-rounded offering.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, "BetMGM continues to solidify its position as the iGaming industry leader in North America through its top-of-the-line casino product, and is very deserving of receiving the Online Casino of the Year award. With its diverse game portfolio, first class partnerships and omnichannel focus, BetMGM offerings set them apart from their competitors."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the partnership. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

