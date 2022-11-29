Detroit Lions Lights Up Performance with BrainLit BioCentric Lighting™

The professional football team continues to be a model of health innovation, incorporating BrainLit's patented BioCentric Lighting™ technology to build healthy spaces for both players and staff.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainLit North America Inc, the leader in delivering BioCentric Lighting™, and the Detroit Lions have developed a world-class health-enhancing environment for their players and staff.

The Detroit Lions underwent an extensive period of testing and validation and have determined that BrainLit's BioCentric Lighting™ technology will be an important performance and recovery tool for players and staff alike. With a passion for scientific rigor, BrainLit has developed BioCentric Lighting™ to replicate the "perfect light day," every day, in any indoor environment, to boost performance, promote recovery, and strengthen sleep – the preeminent pillar of health.

BioCentric Lighting™ has been proven to improve human performance within a very short space of time. For example, BrainLit user data shows a 15% improvement in deep sleep, a 9% jump in general readiness, and an average 11.8% increase in cognitive performance.

"The feedback from our users was very positive. We have now coaches and staff who use the BioCentric Lighting™ on a regular basis at the practice facility. We are extremely pleased with our purchase of the BrainLit system" – Jill Costanza, Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science

As seen in the television series Hard Knocks, BioCentric Lighting™ can be delivered to staff and players in several ways to support daily tasks while also strengthening a foundational pillar of health - the circadian rhythm.

"Brainlit is proud to add the Detroit Lions to our global customer base of organizations benefiting from the performance-enhancing properties of Biocentric Lighting," said Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit, North America. "The Lions world-class performance personnel are innovative and quickly understood the power of BioCentric Lighting to deliver better focus, greater energy, faster recovery, and deeper sleep across their organization. We look forward to helping many more teams, both athletic and commercial, to enhance the health and wellness of their employee workspaces with BioCentric Lighting."

BrainLit is addressing the chronic light deficit most people are operating within modern day life by designing and delivering BioCentric Lighting™ environments across facilities in athletics, healthcare, education, hospitality, office, retail and others. Today, more than 20,000 people live, work, learn, perform, or recover in BioCentric Lighting™ environments, including world-class organizations such as the new Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, the New York Institute of Technology, EY, Sony, and the Alliance of European Hockey Clubs.

About BrainLit

BrainLit has mastered the science of simulating the important aspects of daylight indoors for the health and wellbeing of people. The company was founded in 2012 by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology. To date, BrainLit has established BioCentric Lighting environments for customers with thousands of employees all over the world. www.brainlit.com.

