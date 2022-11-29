DOM360, A Digital Automotive Agency, Celebrates 15 Years of Innovative Marketing Success

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOM360, an industry-leading, full-service digital marketing agency and AI software company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. In addition to celebrating 15 successful years in business, DOM360 was also selected as a finalist for the US Agency awards for Best Integrated Campaign.

DOM360 Founder and CEO, Robert Donovan, started DOM360 in 2007 as a boutique agency primarily focused on digital marketing for Tier III car dealerships. Since then, the agency has grown into a leading digital marketing company serving about 300 clients nationwide. DOM360 has received numerous awards, including making the list of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years.

The company's nomination to the US Agency Awards shortlist results from a highly successful campaign DOM360 created for the Qvale Auto Group . DOM360 partnered with UpdatePromise and Vistadash to help power this successful campaign. Its results increased ROI by 986%, decreased cost-per-click rates, received over a million total impressions and resulted in over $550,000 in profit for Qvale.

DOM360 is excited to join other top agencies across the country recognized for excellence and innovation in marketing. This nomination represents the company's continuing dedication to results, client relationships and best-in-class service.

"Since joining Donovan Martech, Inc., parent company to DOM360, early in 2022 as Chief Operating Officer, I continue to feel excitement from all our employees who provide best-in-class service and innovative marketing expertise for our clients. Equally important to our long-term growth is how we identify and develop key partner relationships. Robert's vision inspires us to embrace change and position DOM360 as the agile, tech-driven and customer-centric company that puts our clients' and partners' experiences first,"

Kris Knopf, COO

Donovan recently aired a special episode on his podcast, Results Cast with RobDom , commemorating the past 15 years of delivering exceptional service to clients. Donovan Martech, Inc. anticipates future growth with expanding company ventures such as Got Dibs , a comprehensive vehicle reservation system.

About DOM360

DOM360 is a full-service marketing agency and AI software industry leader that generates millions of leads for dealerships nationwide. The agency has focused exclusively on the automotive sector for over 15 years. DOM360 has partnerships with Toyota and Lexus, in addition to over one hundred Tier 3 dealer groups coast-to-coast. Founded by Robert Donovan in 2007, DOM360 has offices in South Carolina, Florida, and California.

For more information visit: www.dom360.com .

