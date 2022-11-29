Rotman collection of local memorabilia being sold by Central Mass Auctions

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rotman collection of Worcester, Central Massachusetts and New England memorabilia is currently being sold in an online auction by Central Mass Auctions. It is one of the largest local Worcester area memorabilia collections in private hands.

Worcester antique ice cream advertising sign (PRNewswire)

Rotman's Furniture is closing after 60 years in business, and the family decided to sell their collection of local memorabilia that they have purchased over several decades.

Notable items include the Worcester Worcesters baseball club's 1880 application for admittance into the National League, along with the acceptance letter from the league office. There are also 19th century tobacco boxes depicting the "Worcester Nine" baseball team.

Another featured item is an early 19th century American Antiquarian Society certificate signed by Worcester patriot, printer and publisher Isaiah Thomas. A book on English boxer Tom Cribb that's signed by President Andrew Jackson is also being offered.

There are 700 auction lots in total, with items from Worcester's industrial heritage, African American bicycle racer Major Taylor, bank notes, badges, banners, country store advertising items, ephemera, apothecary bottles, pharmacy items and more.

"Rotman's Furniture has been an important part of the Worcester community and I am pleased that Central Mass Auctions will be handling the sale of this wonderful collection," auctioneer Wayne Tuiskula said.

A live preview of the items will be held on Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Rotman's Furniture, 725 Southbridge Street in Worcester. Online bidding ends on Wednesday, December 7th starting at 6:00 PM.

Contact:

Wayne Tuiskula - Central Mass Auctions Inc.

508-612-6111

http://www.centralmassauctions.com

info@centralmassauctions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Central Mass Auctions