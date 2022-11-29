Thryv Therapeutics Inc. announces the appointment of Pharmaceutical Commercialization Expert Melissa Koomey, M.B.A., to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Koomey to its Board of Directors. Ms. Koomey brings an impressive depth of experience in product commercialization, launch and marketing execution, which will be crucial as Thryv advances its development programs in rare arrhythmias such as Long QT Syndrome and advanced cancers.

"We are excited to have Melissa join the Thryv Board of Directors at this pivotal time in our story. Our lead compound will emerge from initial safety studies early in 2023 and we will accelerate into efficacy trials with Melissa's experience and insights in Long QT Syndrome," said Paul F. Truex, Thryv's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As our earlier portfolio in oncology advances to final stages of preclinical testing, Melissa's recent commercial launch experience will contribute to our path to commercialization," added Mr. Truex.

Ms. Koomey has been working for over 30 years in product launch and marketing with leading global pharmaceutical companies across North America, including the last ten years in leadership positions at Gilead Sciences, Inc. Prior to her current role at Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, Ms. Koomey was Vice President and General Manager for Gilead Canada where she led the growth of Gilead's new portfolio of cancer therapies and antiviral therapeutics. Previously, Ms. Koomey has held leadership positions across several therapeutic areas with FibroGen, Pfizer and Novartis. Ms. Koomey holds a Bachelor of Arts from Yale College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

In addition, Marc-Olivier Sirard will step down from the Board of Directors and transition to a continued role as Board observer. "We have been extremely fortunate to have the support of Marc-Olivier Sirard during the early stages of our company's history", commented Mr. Truex, "Marc-Olivier's belief in our vison enabled our success and will continue to be part of the culture of Thryv. We look forward to his continued insights in his new observer role."

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.:

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. (previously LQT Therapeutics Inc.), is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. They have been pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat Long QT Syndrome via SGK1 inhibition since 2019, and have since evolved their portfolio to include the treatment of resistant and rare cancers. The development of SGK1 inhibitors represents a novel approach to target treatment-resistant cancers and complement existing therapies.

