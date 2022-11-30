Aleut Awarded Contract to Provide Drupal Development and IT Support for Four USDA Public Websites

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) is working to modernize, enhance, and ensure responsive, mobile-friendly designs to optimize the visitor experience for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) websites through ongoing expert-level Information Technology (IT) consulting and professional services for the Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area and affiliated agencies.

"The USDA programs Aleut supports affect every American," said Geoff Vaughan, Vice President of Aleut Federal's Technology Services Group. "Aleut has continued to expand its expertise in Drupal Content Management System website design, development, and maintenance. We are thrilled to help advance the USDA's mission, increasing accessibility of necessary resources to the historically underserved farming, ranching, and forestry communities."

Under a recently awarded contract, Aleut will provide the design, development, continuous improvement, and enhancement support for four of USDA's public websites including the FPAC Business Center, Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency, and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Aleut implements a human-centered design approach, putting end users first for best customer experience. Sites will be integrated for efficient, cost-effective delivery, addressing each agency's unique goals and programs, while emphasizing end users that may visit one, or multiple, FPAC mission area websites. The end-user experience from site-to-site will be seamless with intuitive design, navigation, and functionality, while still reflecting each FPAC agency's individual brand.

Work requires in-depth knowledge and expertise in technologies used to migrate and create Drupal sites and subsites as well as the underlying codebase, required infrastructure, and software platforms.

The contract's period of performance began in September 2022, with a potential duration of up to two years, including one 12-month base period and one 12-month option period.

Formed in 2016, Aleut is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut provides proven capabilities with IT services, leading the industry with innovative solutions for enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications.

Aleut is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of the 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

