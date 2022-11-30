Return of the master! 'Prison Break' director Bobby Roth Renews the Legend of Color

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with famed U.S. director Bobby Roth, known for Prison Break and Lost. Color Star has invited Roth to reprise the role as celebrity mentor on its ColorWorld Metaverse software platform ("Color World"), and has also acquired the exclusive copyright license for related NFT tokens.

Reportedly, Bobby Roth has previously served as a celebrity mentor on the Color World platform and has recorded a short series of film and TV masterclasses. With his widespread popularity and top level of professionalism, the courses were embraced and loved by fans and members as soon as they were released. Since then, Bobby Roth has formed a deep bond with Color Star and Color World. Two years later, Color World has become a metaverse platform focused on artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment. The Company has once again invited Roth to resume and carry on his 'color legend'. Roth will be the first celebrity director on the metaverse platform, and more masterclass courses and exclusively licensed NFTs will be made available. Bobby Roth said, "I am very excited to be a Color World celebrity mentor again. I am very interested in the platform and I look forward to sharing my knowledge here with people who have a passion for filmmaking." Bobby Roth is a renowned Hollywood director who has directed over one hundred episodes of television programs, 25 television movies, and 15 feature film productions to date, and is known to audiences worldwide for his Prison Break, Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Heartbreakers, Jack the Dog, etc. Bobby Roth's feature films have been exhibited at over 100 film festivals, including Cannes Film Festival, Berlinale and Sundance, and in 2017, he received the "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the Miami Network Television Festival. He was a founding member of the Independent Feature Project and was the first Co-Chairman of the DGA's Independent Feature Committee.

"We are honored to have such a talented and internationally renowned director with us again," said Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, "This time our collaboration will be more diversified, not only in terms of online masterclasses, but also regarding our exclusive copyright licensing of NFT courses and more. We believe that with Bobby Roth's global popularity and his outstanding career, we will attract more film lovers to our platform. Our next step will be to invite more top international celebrity artists to become Color World mentors, who will then produce more masterclass courses in art, entertainment, sports, etc., so that our members can have access to more invaluable expert knowledge."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.