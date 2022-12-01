Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship's 2023 International Corporate Citizenship Conference Offers Companies Safe Space to Refresh ESG Strategies

CSR professionals that register by December 16 save $600

Hundreds of professionals working in ESG roles—corporate community involvement, social impact, DE&I, sustainability, and more—will convene in Minneapolis to share knowledge and best practices.

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship (BCCCC), the leading member association for socially responsible companies, has launched registration for its 2023 International Corporate Citizenship Conference. The Conference, an annual event since 1995, will be held April 30 through May 2, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota—hometown of convening sponsor Target.

This is 2023's most important event for business leaders working in CSR, ESG, social impact, DE&I, and sustainability.

The Conference is expected to attract 600+ global business leaders and practitioners in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Main stage events and daily breakout sessions will delve into emerging environmental, social, and governance (ESG) trends and best practices surrounding sustainability; diversity, equity, and inclusion; community engagement; corporate giving; and more. Attendees will hear from leading brands—including FedEx, GM, Lowe's, Ally Financial, and many more. Also known as #BCConf23, the event is unique among others in the landscape due to its safe-space environment and focused agenda for a corporate audience; only employees of for-profit companies are eligible attend.

"Over the past three decades, BCCCC has expanded and refined this event to deliver the most relevant, informative, and engaging program of its kind," said Katherine Valvoda Smith, executive director of the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship. "For corporate citizenship professionals, it's important to come together as a group and understand how the discipline is evolving. It's also important to recognize the virtuous cycle of good at work—how every CSR effort increases the beneficial effect on the next. Companies come to the Conference to share how they're activating CSR through ESG strategies. Ultimately, this event works to support these professionals' collective purpose: to create a better world in which to live and do business."

The theme of the 2023 Conference is "Rethink Resilience." It's a call to action for CSR leaders who—in this moment of historic and unprecedented change—must reconsider what it means to be resilient. Conference sessions will include case studies, highlighting innovative examples of corporate citizenship at work, as well as the many opportunities ESG-minded companies can leverage, in order to effectuate lasting improvements.

Registration for the International Corporate Citizenship Conference is open to CSR professionals only, including BCCCC members and non-members alike, though companies that are current members of the Center receive a deep discount.

About Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship

Housed within the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, BCCCC is a membership-supported organization dedicated to advancing the field of corporate citizenship. The Center combines the most valuable aspects of a professional network and the resources of a leading academic institution to support the work of more than 500 member companies each year. BCCCC provides research, executive education, expert insights, tools, and networking opportunities to help members achieve greater business and social value.

