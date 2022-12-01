Fresh Powder, No Lift Lines, No Crowds

Discover a Skier's Paradise at Montana's 15 Ski Areas

HELENA, Mont., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the West is home to great skiing, there's only one place that has more acres per skier than anywhere else in the continental United States—Montana. Home to 16,000+ acres of skiable terrain, affordable lift tickets and over 300 inches of yearly snowfall, Montana is your perfect destination for downhill skiing and snowboarding. Offering several ski hills that greet visitors with fewer crowds, charismatic atmosphere and of course, fresh powder, those looking to break away from longer lift lines and busier bases will find everything they love about skiing in Montana.

Showdown, Neihart

Showdown is Montana's oldest ski area and has been home to magnificent all-natural snow for over 85 years. Located in the heart of the Little Belt Mountains, Showdown will make visitors feel like they are one of the locals. Showdown is a great mountain for all skill levels and people of all ages. Visitors can take advantage of the other winter activities in the area, and will have the choice of several lodging options, from cozy cabins to luxury lodges.

Discovery Basin Ski Area, Anaconda

Easily reached from Missoula, Butte and Helena, Discovery Basin Ski Area, or "Disco" as the locals refer to it, offers beautiful views and uncrowded slopes with enough glade skiing, powder bowls, groomed trails and mogul runs for all tastes. With an average of 215 inches annual snowfall, a top elevation of 8,158 and 2,200 acres, Disco is a skier's paradise. No matter what kind of mountain you like, you'll find it. The north-facing Limelight lift offers some of the steepest lift-served terrain around, while the variety of beginner and intermediate runs on the Anaconda and north-facing Granite lifts provide great skiing for all abilities. Fuel up during your day on the slopes in the cafeteria in the lodge. Discovery Basin is typically open November through early-April.

Maverick Mountain, Polaris

Hidden away in the mountains of Southwest Montana, you'll find Maverick Mountain, one of Montana's best-kept secrets – and that means you'll find a lot of untouched powder. Maverick offers 24 trails covering 455 acres, providing great skiing for every level of skier. Aside from the 8,500+ peak and plenty of challenging terrain to test the nerves, Maverick offers incredible views and scenery, while holding true to the non-commercial feel of a less crowded ski area. After your mountain fun, be sure to swing by the lodge for a hot chocolate or a cold beer and some food at the famed Thunder Bar. Maverick Mountain is open from December to April.

Teton Pass, Choteau

Teton Pass Ski Area is located on the edge of Montana's magnificent Rocky Mountain Front and is the perfect destination for a weekend of family fun. Located just east of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, and west of Choteau, Montana, Teton Pass possesses stunning views, diverse terrain, and plenty of untracked snow. Covering 400 acres, Teton Pass has an impressive 43 downhill runs, and plenty of access to backcountry skiing and snowmobile trails. Best of all, the short lift lines allow for plenty of trips down the slopes and make for an unbelievable skiing or snowboarding experience.

Lost Trail Ski Area, Sula

Known for reliable snowfall and consistently good snow conditions, Lost Trail Ski Area sits at 7,000 feet on top of the Continental Divide. It straddles the Montana-Idaho border in the breathtaking Bitterroot Range of the Northern Rockies. Average snowfall ranges around 300 inches a season, making it one of the premier places in Montana to find fresh snow. Terrain varies and the level of difficulty among the trails is split evenly, which makes this a great spot for all abilities. Lost Trail features five double chair lifts and three rope tows that offer access to over 60 trails. It is typically open December through April. After your day on the slopes, head to Hamilton in the Bitterroot Valley where you'll find a variety of places to eat, drink, shop and stay.

