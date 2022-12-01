Stellantis to Keynote at CES 2023

Unveiling Peugeot and Ram Concept Vehicles

DETROIT, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares as a keynote speaker at CES® 2023. The keynote address will feature the global unveiling of the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept and the Peugeot Inception Concept. The presentation will chronicle Stellantis' vision for making mobility clean, safe and affordable for all.

"We're spotlighting our most advanced technologies that serve as a force for good as we work to achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2038," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "At CES, you'll see how our startup soul and global scale guide us as we reimagine mobility, shift all paradigms and lead the way the world moves."

"We are thrilled to welcome Carlos and the Stellantis team to the keynote stage to hear their vision for the future of sustainable mobility," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "CES 2023 is the place to be for the newest and most exciting innovations in the automotive industry."

Carlos Tavares speaks at 2 p.m. PST on Jan. 5, 2023, in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom. He joins top executives from John Deere , AMD, BMW and Delta Air Lines as part of the CES keynote lineup.

The automotive sector will be bigger than ever at CES 2023, with nearly 300 exhibitors in a sold-out West Hall. The exhibits will cover over 25% more floor space than 2022, featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices. In addition to Ram and Peugeot, Stellantis brands Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Free2move, a global mobility brand, will showcase the latest sustainable innovations.

The CES 2023 conference program includes 200 sessions, including the "Electrifying Future of Autonomous Mobility" track that defines the future of mobility, connectivity, and autonomy. Notable sessions include:

Digital Transformation of Mobility

Connected Mobility and the New Automotive Customer Experience

New Era of Home Energy: EVs, Solar, Storage

Advanced Air Mobility: Perceptions and Reality

CES 2023 Trends to Watch

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

