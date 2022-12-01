Ty Beasley Named Chief Talent Officer for RSM US LLP

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – has recently named Ty Beasley as the firm's chief talent officer. In this new role, Beasley will be dedicated to evolving RSM's talent strategy for the future, focusing on attraction, development and the talent experience.

"The talent landscape is increasingly complex and competitive. Ty's history of developing and supporting people, coupled with his leadership and strategy skills, make him the ideal person to lead RSM's talent strategy to new heights," said Brian Becker, managing partner & CEO with RSM US LLP. "Ty has a contagious energy and passion for our people, which will help RSM continue to advance our talent experience through an unrivaled, inclusive culture."

Beasley will focus on ensuring everyone at RSM can have a successful career through a focus on coaching, development and aligning people with their passions. He will also focus on optimizing the firm's workforce composition, ensuring RSM has access to the best talent across its global operations to be first-choice advisors to clients.

"I am thrilled to step into this new talent-focused role," said Beasley. "Leadership doesn't require a specific title or tenure. I firmly believe that all our people can lead from where they are to make a difference every day for our clients, colleagues and communities. I look forward to bringing together our human resources, learning, recruiting and inclusion teams under a unified strategy to ensure the experience our people have at RSM is second to none."

Previously, Beasley served as RSM's north Texas market leader since 2016, and the consulting leader for talent. He also served a term on the RSM US LLP Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022. As a member of the firm's Inclusion Council, and the culture and diversity sponsor for the consulting business, he also has played a key role in driving the firm's inclusion programs forward.

Beasley's client service experience includes more than 25 years of regulatory and advisory experience serving the financial services industry and financial institutions. He was recognized as a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine in 2019 for excellence in leadership. Beasley holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University in New Orleans and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University.

