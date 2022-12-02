ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. MONTHLY AND SPECIAL DISTRIBUTIONS

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a closed‑end management investment company, declared on this date, December 2, 2022, a monthly income distribution of $0.0655 per share of Common Stock plus an additional one-time special income distribution of $0.0977 per share of Common Stock. The total distribution of $0.1632 is payable on January 20, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022. Ex‑date will be December 15, 2022.

The distribution, which is deemed to be received by shareholders in 2022 for federal income tax purposes, represents full payment of the $0.0655 January 2023 distribution plus an additional one-time special income distribution of $0.0977 so as to enable the Fund to comply with the Internal Revenue Code's minimum distribution requirements for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

