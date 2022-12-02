Sarah, Duchess of York, Enters Into Web 3.0, launches digital art gallery

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLKPRL Studios, Candy Studios, and Nifty Gateway, announce the opening of "The Duchess Gallery" a digital art collection on Nifty Gateway curated by Sarah, Duchess of York. The digital art gallery, in partnership with Nifty Gateway will include collaborative exhibits from acclaimed artists in the digital art world, featuring spoken word poetry paired with animated paintings, AI art, new media and special effects to create Cinematic Fine Art, allowing new forms of storytelling to break through.

"As technology evolves, traditional aesthetics can find a new life in this contemporary viral world. I am delighted to work collaboratively with renowned artists, and as well highlight emerging artists worldwide to expand my passion for storytelling through art." Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

"The Duchess Gallery" provides an incredible opportunity to reimagine the classics in our contemporary world. As the Pre-Raphaelite movement in visual arts in England in the 1800s was heavily inspired by the works of John Keats and John Ruskin, and their French counterparts such as poet Charles Baudelaire, new technology and engagement with digital culture presents the opportunity to evolve and connect visual art and literature with Cinematic Fine Art, upholding traditional aesthetics within contemporary culture.

"I intend to collaborate and feature artists from all over the world. I am especially interested in highlighting artists from impoverished nations, who may not otherwise have an opportunity to showcase their talents on a worldwide stage." Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

"Seeing the Duchess of York enter the digital art space is incredible validation for the medium. We couldn't be more excited to host this gorgeous, exciting collection from the Duchess of York on Nifty Gateway." Griffin Cock Foster, Founder Nifty Gateway

All gallery exhibits will be produced by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York in association with BLKPRL Studios, and Candy Studios.

"We are thrilled to add The Duchess Gallery to our studio production slate, and for Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York to helm the curatorial responsibilities of the gallery. The Duchess is an art aficionado, best selling author, and advocate, and it is exciting to combine art, technology and storytelling to create Cinematic Fine Art in this burgeoning digital art space." Randy Levy, founder, BLKPRL Studios, LLC.

The Duchess Gallery provides an opportunity for Sarah, The Duchess of York who is deeply committed to empowering others, to not only collaborate with the top artists in the digital art space, but as well to discover, and spotlight emerging artistic talent worldwide" Brian Gold, Founder Candy Studios, LLC.

An exhibition of contemporary romantics, entitled "Gateway To The Self", a never before seen reimagining of the Romantic movement in poetry and visual art will be announced and showcased during Art Basel 2022, and Miami Art Week 2022.

"Gateway To The Self" is an introspective audiovisual collaboration between Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, David Cheifetz, Laurence Fuller, Jenni Pasanen, Mathijs, and Tania Rivilis.

The exhibit will launch on December 22, 2022 on Nifty Gateway. The exhibit can be found at https://www.niftygateway.com/publishers/TheDuchessGallery For the most up to date information, follow @DuchessGallery @SarahTheDuchess @BLKPRLStudios and @niftygateway on Twitter.

About Sarah, Duchess of York: The Duchess of York is a global humanitarian, businesswoman, best selling author, producer and wellness advocate. In 1993 she founded Children in Crisis and the charity has educated over 1.4 million children, trained over 18,000 teachers, built 57 schools and supports hundreds of schools on a yearly basis. Recently CIC merged with Street Child and The Duchess is Founder Patron, remaining active in its mission to provide education to forgotten children around the world. She has recently returned from visiting Street Child's projects in Nepal and Sierra Leone, supporting the most marginalized into education and out of bonded labour. In 2020, the Duchess founded her new charitable trust, Sarah's Trust and in June 2021 she became an International Ambassador for Montessori.

About Nifty Gateway: Nifty Gateway is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles. Nifty Gateway was founded by Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster in 2018, and acquired by Gemini in 2019, with the belief that crypto networks and the blockchain have the power to fundamentally change the art world by creating greater choice, independence, and opportunity for artists, creators, and collectors. You can purchase NFTs with a credit card on Nifty Gateway.

About BLKPRL Studios & Candy Studios : BLKPRL Studios and Candy Studios produce curated collections of digital art created by and in collaboration with renowned artists, celebrities, musicians, and charities.

