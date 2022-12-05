DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities, and personnel, effective January 1, 2023.
I. Organizational Changes
- To address ever increasing global-scale social challenges such as global warming and energy and resource shortages, DENSO will merge the FA Business Development Div. (formerly the Industrial Solution Business Unit), which provides lean automation solutions to the industrial sector; the Food Value Chain Business Development Div., which provides safe and stable supply solutions in food and agriculture sectors; the newly established Circular Economy Development Dept.; and the Digital Solution Development Dept. to establish the Social Innovation Business Development Function Unit. This supports DENSO efforts to realize a safe and secure recycling-oriented society through the creation of multifaceted innovations.
- To realize free and safe mobility with zero traffic fatalities, it is essential to enhance full-ambient sensing of vehicles and coordination with infrastructure, as well as to predict "unseen dangers" and provide information to drivers and passengers in the cockpit by making full use of AI and other technologies. As a result, DENSO will merge the AD&ADAS Business Unit and the Cockpit Systems Business Unit to establish the Safety Systems Business Unit. Through the new value created by combining the fields of advanced safety systems and human-machine interfaces, DENSO aims to further strengthen its competitiveness and expand its product lineup.
- As CASE technology advances, semiconductors will play an increasingly important role in enhancing vehicle performance. To strengthen the strategy and functionality in purchasing semiconductors, DENSO will establish the Semiconductor-Originated Key Technologies R&D Div. in the Electronics Business Unit, and the Semiconductor Parts Purchasing Div. in the Purchasing Group.
II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives
Name
New
Current
Katsuhisa Shimokawa
Retirement
Senior Executive Officer
Shoji Tsuzuki
Retirement
Senior Executive Officer
Kazuaki Fujitani
Retirement
Senior Executive Officer
Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2023
Changes are underlined
Title
Name
New
Current
Representative
Member of the
Board, CEO
Koji Arima
－
－
Representative
Member of the
Board,
Executive Vice
President
Yukihiro
Shinohara
Support of President & CEO, CRO, CCO, CQO,
Assistant to President, CRO, CCO, CQO
Member of the
Board,
Senior Executive
Officer
Kenichiro
Ito
CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human
CHRO, Head of General Administration &
Member of the
Board,
Senior Executive
Officer
Yasushi
Matsui
CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group
CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center,
Senior Executive
Officer
Yoshifumi
Kato
CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business Group,
CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business
Senior Executive
Officer
Yasuhiro
Iida
CEO of India area
Head of Purchasing Group
Senior Executive
Officer
Yasuhiko
Yamazaki
Head of Thermal Systems Business Group
Head of Thermal Systems Business Group
Senior Executive
Officer
Hirotsugu
Takeuchi
CDO, Head of IT Digital Center, Head of Research &
Head of Research & Development Center
Senior Executive
Officer
Hidehiro
Yokoo
Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications
Head of Legal. External Affairs &
Senior Executive
Officer
Jiro
Ebihara
CMzO, Head of Production Innovation Center,
FA Business Development Div., Environment Neutral
Systems Development Div.,
Head of Electrification Systems Business
Senior Executive
Officer
Shinnosuke
Hayashi
CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group
CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business
Senior Executive
Officer
Hisashi
Iida
Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Head
Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group,
Reference: Official name of CxO
CRO: Chief Risk Officer
CCO: Chief Compliance Officer
CQO: Chief Quality Officer
CFO: Chief Financial Officer
CTO: Chief Technology Officer
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer
CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer
CSwO: Chief Software Officer
CDO: Chief Digital Officer
