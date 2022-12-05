PPT Solutions Invests in Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM as it Prepares for Growth

More user-friendly interface and ability to customize data gave Unanet edge over competitors

DULLES, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), today announced that PPT Solutions Inc. (PPT), a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that provides solutions for Army aviation and Department of Homeland Security customers, chose Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to help it mobilize for significant growth. PPT is in the process of quickly implementing Unanet's solution and plans to roll it out to employees at the beginning of the new year.

After thoroughly researching and experimenting with other ERP and CRM tools, PPT, a mid-sized firm that provides software engineering, airworthiness and evaluation solutions, found Unanet's solutions a cost-effective fit. Unanet will help PPT formalize their pipeline and proposal process in order to bring on additional resources to grow their business development.

Approximately 37% of small businesses don't have a formalized capture or gate process for federal proposals according to Unanet's recent Gauge Report that highlights the top business challenges and strategies for GovCons. Based on survey responses from more than 1,100 GovCon customers, Unanet found both projected and actual win rates more-than doubled since last year. This was fueled by a significant increase in win rates by firms with fewer than 100 full-time employees.

PPT had previously used other tools to capture time entry, payroll invoicing and contract data. As the company began pursuing large new business opportunities, they needed a better ERP system to improve and streamline processes, support their subcontractors and reduce manual work.

"I really want to make a transition now before we get into a period of considerable growth so that the company isn't growing at the same time as it transitions into a new accounting and contracts management system," said Jim Reeb, CEO of PPT Solutions. "I want our back office to have a more robust approach to handle a larger team."

After speaking with several local GovCons about solutions, PPT narrowed their decision down to Unanet and another legacy ERP provider. PPT chose Unanet based on its more user-friendly interface that made manipulating data easier, and because the solution is more customizable for their needs.

"Our peers shared that the competing system was not very intuitive and often difficult to get the type of reports or information that we would need," said Reeb. "I heard very positive things about Unanet's user interface and that it was easier to view data, modify it and create reports. Additionally, Unanet was a cost-effective solution that didn't require more than what I budgeted."

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies have selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About PPT Solutions

PPT, a small business with headquarters in Huntsville, Ala., is a professional services company with leading capabilities in systems & software safety, airworthiness, software development, independent verification and validation, test, configuration management, logistics, and cybersecurity support. We provide the best people, processes, and technology ensuring all elements are working together to achieve optimum performance. Beyond providing an exceptional service, our mission is to impact our communities in a positive way. Visit us at www.pptsinc.com.

