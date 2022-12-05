Young Chefs® Academy Ramps Up Growth Plans with Multiple Signed Agreements

Nation's Leading Children's Culinary School Franchise Expands South & Southeast Presence, Establishes Larger Footprint in Long Island, NY

WACO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Chefs® Academy (YCA™), the nation's leading cooking school franchise brand, announced today the signing of six new franchise agreements and one resale agreement, expanding the brand by a total of 9 new stores across the South, Southeast and Northeast. These signings have all contributed to an incredibly exciting year for the brand and positions the popular children's edutainment concept for further growth as the year closes out.

As part of the agreements, Young Chefs Academy will expand its reach with new locations coming to the Austin market – specifically Bee Cave and Southwest Austin – in addition to Southeast expansion in Sandy Springs and Warner Robins, Georgia as well as several locations in Florida including Sarasota, Maitland, Lake Mary and Oviedo. And in the Northeast- the cooking school franchise is further expanding its Long Island footprint with locations in Plainview and Garden City, New York.

"We feel so blessed to welcome these individuals to the YCA family who share in our passion for providing exceptional culinary education and valuable life skills to children," said Julie Burleson, founder and CEO of Young Chefs Academy. "We are eager to watch these franchisees make a difference in their own communities- all through the joy of cooking."

Among the individuals who recently signed on to become franchisees are husband and wife duo Daphne and Tarrell Register, who have been part of the YCA family since their daughter mentioned her interest in cooking. As strong advocates for extracurricular activities, the Registers didn't think twice when signing her up for classes, even though it was a 1.5 hour drive each way. The valuable, real-life skills that their child is learning at YCA is worth the drive, and the business venture they are starting with the brand now was worth the wait.

"As a veteran, I saw franchising with Young Chefs Academy as an incredible business opportunity that allows me to utilize my learned military skills of following a structured system," explained Tarrell Register. "We knew YCA was the right fit for us because of its family-oriented values, organized business model and the support we received right off the bat," added Daphne Register. "This is a way for us to give back to our community, and provide other military families a place to take their children to learn gain confidence, learn life skills and have fun while doing it."

ABOUT YOUNG CHEFS ACADEMY:

Young Chefs® Academy, based in Waco, Texas, is the leading national cooking school franchise for children with more than 30 locations across the nation. YCA™ believes that by presenting a broad culinary curriculum through the Montessori method, each class meets the needs of students at their individual level. Young Chefs Academy provides driven entrepreneurs the opportunity to join an American movement that is here to stay. Complete with a celebrated curriculum, extensive marketing, operations and real estate support, Young Chefs Academy is on course for nationwide U.S. expansion and accepting candidates throughout the US. For more information about Young Chefs Academy programs and culture, visit youngchefsacademy.com. To find out how you can own a Young Chefs Academy, inquire about franchising opportunities by visiting youngchefsacademyfranchise.com.

