Ansys and Automotive Simulation Leader DYNAmore Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement

Beyond adding significant automotive industry expertise to Ansys' go-to-market motion, the acquisition will expand Ansys' portfolio with explicit dynamics analysis solution development resources

Key Highlights

Ansys will add DYNAmore's go-to-market and development expertise to its existing sales, engineering, research, and development teams

DYNAmore's automotive customers include nine of the top 10 original equipment manufacturers and seven of the largest automotive suppliers around the world

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys, the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the DYNAmore business ("DYNAmore") from DYNAmore Holding GmbH. DYNAmore is a leader in developing and selling explicit simulation solutions to the automotive industry. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. It is not expected to have a material impact on Ansys' consolidated financial statements.

DYNAmore employs a team of developers that assist with the core development of LS-DYNA as well as with dummy and human body models. (PRNewswire)

DYNAmore is a longtime channel and software development partner of Livermore Software Technology Corporation (LSTC), which Ansys acquired in 2019. After that acquisition, DYNAmore continued to sell Ansys LS-DYNA throughout Europe as an Ansys channel partner focused primarily on the automotive industry. DYNAmore also employs a team of developers that assist with the core development of LS-DYNA as well as with dummy and human body models. After the acquisition closes, Ansys will add DYNAmore's go-to-market and development expertise to its existing sales, engineering, research and development teams.

"DYNAmore is an amazing company that offers unparalleled automotive crash expertise to the industry," said Walt Hearn, vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Adding their invaluable knowledge to Ansys' direct selling motion will add tremendous benefits to our customers in Europe and across the globe."

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, DYNAmore employs around 110 people across several North American and European locations. The company has approximately 800 industrial customers, and over 150 universities use its software and services. DYNAmore's automotive customers are a who's who of the industry, including nine of the top 10 original equipment manufacturers and seven of the largest automotive suppliers around the world.

"Since the acquisition of LSTC in 2019, DYNAmore has worked with Ansys both as a channel partner and a technology partner in the field of research and development," said Uli Franz and Thomas Muenz, the managing directors of DYNAmore. "This acquisition will enable the unique opportunity to build a center of excellence for simulation solutions. Fusing our strong position in the automotive industry together with a well-defined joint sales strategy will allow us to build upon our track record of success together and offer customers even greater value."

"By joining with Ansys, we will provide complete software solutions for crash simulation, occupant safety, and production processes — including metal forming," said Uli Goehner, cofounder of DYNAmore. "This acquisition will enable DYNAmore to provide our software solutions, code development, and simulation expertise to a wider customer base. As part of Ansys, we will expand our go-to-market strategy beyond the automotive industry in Europe — seeking broader market opportunities in the global biomedical, production process, and packaging industries."

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

/ Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the acquisition, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the acquisition; (iii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of DYNAmore and potential difficulties in DYNAmore's employee retention as a result of the transaction; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement; (v) risks related to diverting management's attention from DYNAmore's ongoing business operations; (vi) the ability of Ansys to successfully integrate DYNAmore's operations, product lines, and technology; (vii) the ability of Ansys to implement its plans, forecasts, and other expectations with respect to DYNAmore's business after the completion of the acquisition and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; and (viii) adverse changes in the economic and political conditions in the regions in which Ansys and DYNAmore operate. In addition, please refer to the documents that Ansys files with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ansys assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners

ANSS–F

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

marykatejoyce@ansyscom



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

kelseydebriyn@ansyscom

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ansys