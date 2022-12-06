Burke Porter Group Expands Life Sciences Capabilities with Acquisition of Quantum 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Porter Group (BPG) today announced the acquisition of Quantum 3 (Q3). Located in County Cork, Ireland, Quantum 3 is a leading global designer and builder of innovative solutions focused on optimizing critical workflow processes for manufacturers in the medical and life sciences industries. Quantum 3 leverages its unique modular flexible aluminum profile and framing systems to design lean assembly and production line solutions that enable customers to optimize their workflows and realize process improvements in cleanroom and other demanding environments.

"The strength of Quantum 3's relationships with medical and life science OEM companies in conjunction with its collaborative engineering approach perfectly complements BPG's offering," said Jeff Moss, BPG CEO. "We are excited at the opportunity of expanding our footprint into Ireland, one of the world's most important biomedical markets, while strengthening our portfolio of solutions across emerging and growing markets."

Founded in 2000, Q3 has become recognized by leading medical and life sciences customers for its lean approach to production lines and workspace development based upon modular and reconfigurable products. Providing turnkey solutions -- manual, semi-automated or automated -- Q3 collaborates closely with the customer from concept creation and design engineering through manufacturing, installation, and after-market support. Over the last 20 years, Q3 has partnered with international clients to deliver solutions that optimize space usage and workflow for production, assembly, and storage applications in Ireland, the U.S. and Costa Rica.

Quantum 3 founders Pat Hayes and Paul McGrath will remain with the company, working closely with the BPG leadership team and Rich Carone, who leads BPG's Medical and Life Sciences Division.

"Joining a proven and creative company like BPG is a great opportunity for Q3 to expand our global reach and develop our capabilities," said Hayes. "Plus, BPG's 'innovation-first' mindset and relentless focus on the customer fit perfectly with our culture and mission, making this an exciting next step for Q3's growth."

Mr. Carone added, "Pat and Paul have assembled a highly talented, motivated team with excellent customer relations. We are really looking forward to partnering with them to create a synergy that strengthens all of us, providing even more value for our customers."

About Quantum 3

For nearly two decades, Q3 has partnered with international clients in the medical and life sciences industries to develop production, assembly, workspace and storage solutions using Q3's modular and flexible framing systems featuring patented connector blocks. With capabilities spanning the complete production design with high attention to ergonomics, from requirements definition, concept creation, design, manufacturing, installation to after-market support, Q3's experience-driven engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services evolve hardware, systems, and product ideas through all development stages and into stable manufacturing. Q3 is headquartered in Killaloe, Ireland.

About Burke Porter Group

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BPG is a leading global supplier of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets. BPG focuses on automating high-precision processes, leveraging its capabilities in microfluidics, optical design, additive manufacturing, motion control and software to develop solutions tailored to its customers' needs.

With customers across a wide range of markets within the medical and life sciences and specialty industrial sectors, BPG is dedicated to bringing them the most intelligent, high-value systems and solutions available. BPG maintains close proximity to its worldwide customer base through a global footprint of 45 locations to provide responsive and local supply, service and support.

