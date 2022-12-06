Icon Kathy Ireland Enters Licensing Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Ireland will be arriving in New York City to be inducted into the Licensing International Hall of Fame on December 7th. Ms. Ireland is Chair, CEO, Chief Designer and sole shareholder of "the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history," according to Women's Wear Daily. "kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) is a conglomerate with corporate programs in home, fashion, entertainment, artist management, television, film, medical, fintech, fine jewelry, weddings, luxury resort, and several public companies including Camping World, Nebraska Furniture Mart of Berkshire Hathaway," says Rona Menashe, Co-CEO of Guttman Associates, the longtime public relations leader for kiWW®.

Images courtesy of Jon Carrasco (PRNewswire)

"Kathy has unbelievable integrity. I felt that from the very beginning…She loves what she does, she's passionate and she leads her team to make sure they accomplish their goals," said Irv Blumkin, icon and Chair of NFM, a Berkshire Hathaway company chaired by icon Warren Buffett.

An accomplished author, public speaker, philanthropist and advocate for women, children and Israel, Kathy Ireland is one of the top 10 women's health advocates in America today according to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Joining Ms. Ireland at the event will be several of her colleagues and clients from the licensing industry.

"It is a great honor, greater responsibility, and truly humbling to be a member of the class being presented this year. Great appreciation to Licensing International and its president Maura Regan for this Excellence Award," said Ms. Ireland.

"Kathy has built a billion-dollar branding products company. Very few know branding better… I know Kathy as a phenomenal businessperson," said Marcus Lemonis, icon.

"I am thrilled to join the stellar team of kathy ireland® Worldwide…Their excellence, knowledge, and bravery in every facet of multiple businesses, makes me so excited…" said Vanessa Williams, Icon.

Kathy Ireland is one of the first women to serve on the Board of Directors of the NFL Player's Association and the only human being to also serve on the WNBA Board of Advocates and the Board Advisors for Serena Williams.

"My business role model is Kathy Ireland because she is the epitome of a model turned mogul..." said model and icon Ashley Graham when asked about Ms. Ireland.

kathy ireland® Worldwide artist management services are represented by SWC, whose clients past and present include Michael Feinstein, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Vanessa Williams, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., the original 5th Dimension icons, Liza Minnelli and more.

"We are incredibly proud of Kathy. What began at Kathy's kitchen table is now a phenomenon. Congratulations to our chair and family member," said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President and CMO of kiWW®.

Kathy Ireland is an executive producer of "Anxious Nation", directed by Academy Award winner Vanessa Roth and Laura Morton. The film, which chronicles anxiety in young people, is premiering in the prestigious film festival circuit.

Legal counsel for kiWW® is exclusively Martin D. Singer of Lavely & Singer.

