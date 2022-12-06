Kellogg donates 30 million servings of food to Feeding America

Contribution made to support food insecure families during the holidays

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company announced today that it has donated 30 million servings of food to Feeding America food banks across the U.S.

Several of the foods that Kellogg Company is donating to Feeding America. (PRNewswire)

The donation includes cereal, snacks such as bars and crackers, and Eggo products.

Often, people facing hunger are forced to make tough choices between buying food, paying medical bills or rent, or buying holiday gifts for their children.

"While the holidays can be a joyful time for many, it can be especially difficult for people who struggle with food insecurity," said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO. "This donation is part of our Better Days Promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food. We are committed to feeding 375 million people facing food insecurity and crisis by the end of 2030."

The company is also encouraging people to donate to Feeding America at feedingamerica.org. Just $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

