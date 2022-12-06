Mixer Monitoring Program Provides Precise Report for Proactive, Preventative Equipment Maintenance

The aftermarket service has helped companies across six countries prevent unplanned downtime

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for industrial, mining, and water/wastewater treatment, is helping companies across six countries assess the health of mixers through its Mixer Modernization and Reliability (MMR) program. To date, the process has assessed the health of more than 6,700 mixers.

The MMR provides a unique report on each mixer, allowing companies to take a proactive, preventative approach to mixer maintenance.

The report collects more than 30 data points on each mixer and is designed to identify at-risk equipment, obsolete equipment, and installation issues, along with a review of the customer's current inventory of spares. From there, the SPX FLOW team can work collaboratively with the customer to build a modernization plan for their mixers to help increase uptime, decrease unplanned downtime, and increase the mean time between failures.

An unplanned downtime event can be three to seven times more costly than planned downtime. The MMR report allows the SPX FLOW team to proactively plan with the customer to increase the uptime of their mixing equipment by identifying problems before they happen.

"In a world with so many unpredictable possibilities — from pandemics to emergencies — being able to plan whenever and wherever possible makes a difference," said SPX FLOW's Vice President of Global Aftermarket for Mixing Solutions, Mark Cardano. "SPX FLOW prides itself on helping customers through the lifecycle of their equipment, and the MMR is one of the best ways to help in aftermarket support."

The service team then creates a customer-centric report with plans to address current maintenance and reliability problems and a roadmap for modernization for their information. There is no obligation or requirement to perform repairs. This knowledge also allows companies to identify critical spare parts so they can be purchased before they are required, avoiding downtime and expedited delivery costs.

Customers utilizing the service range from municipalities to global/regional companies.

"SPX FLOW's goal is to be the customer's first choice in mixing for companies," added Cardano. "The MMR program's benefits are two-fold: providing companies a thorough and insightful check-up on mixers and access to our knowledgeable, experienced experts at the same time."

