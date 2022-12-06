PA Cyber Inducts 93 Students into the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society

Nearly 100 students take the NHS and NJHS pledge

MIDLAND, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectively, 93 students were inducted into the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School's chapters of the National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) during in-person and virtual ceremonies this fall.

Pledging their oaths and joining the ranks of the nation's academically elite were 56 National Honor Society students and 37 National Junior Honor Society students.

"We are proud of these students. This is a huge accomplishment, and we welcome the opportunity to honor these students that demonstrate excellence in all areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character," said Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) officially established NHS in 1921 and NJHS in 1929. The criteria for PA Cyber NHS students in grades 10–12 is to maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students must demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. NJHS students in grades 6–9 at PA Cyber must meet similar criteria as well as demonstrate citizenship.

Those who have been inducted have pledged to uphold the organizations' pillars. In addition, chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but also encourages them to develop further through participation in school activities and community service. Beyond the ceremony, these students are challenged to continually strive for excellence in scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

National Honor Society Inductees (listed alphabetically by hometown):

Angelique Conrad, Anita; Alizabeth Harms, Aspers; Theresa Brawley, Aston; Allison Kendall, Bellwood; Ashlynn Shiller, Bethlehem; Austin Richardson, Bloomsburg; Camryn Paige Harvey, Brownsville; D'Anna James, Bushkill; Jill Thiele, Butler; Tessa Ventura, Castle Shannon; Aurora Butler, Clinton; Jacob Hochstetler, Cochranton; Anna Kosol, Coraopolis; Jonathan Hanson, Coraopolis; Abigail Hagopian, Dauphin; Andrew Smith, Derry; Nour Osman, East Stroudsburg; Laura Smith, Erie; Samuel Rathburn, Fayette City; Declan Coury, Greensburg; Livia Miller, Halifax; Hannah Sullivan, Hanover; Aishani Toolan-Gaston, Harrisburg; Isabella Kohler, Hazelton; Josie Sutter, Highspire; Olivia Cinkan, Irwin; Alexia Daniel, Jamison; Kendall Cymmerman, Latrobe; Sonya J. Morales Gonzalez, Lititz; Lillian Renninger, McVeytown; Cheyenne O'Donnell, McKees Rocks; Abigail Arnold, Mechanicsburg; Sutton Boriack, Mount Pleasant; Aaliyah Cooper, Mount Wolf; Emma Larson, Murrysville; Isabella Guntrum, Murrysville; Nathan Larson, Murrysville; Hailey Duespohl, New Bethlehem; Logan Patrick McNellis, New Castle; Ilyas Sadrafe, New Cumberland; Jillian Alexander, North Huntingdon; Liam McGrail, Oil City; Nina-A'Liviya Pierre-Paul, Philadelphia; Emma Perman, Pittsburgh; Lanie Fichtenmayer, Pittsburgh; William Lowe Jr., Pittsburgh; Angelina Kasak, Pleasant Gap; Riley Nemoseck, Rostraver Township; Sarah Heinl, Saxonburg; Quintin Pasman, Seven Fields; Ashley Moyer, Slatington; Ayden Gerlach, Slippery Rock; Darcy Wooltorton-Hurley, Souderton; Joselynn Lukes, Tarentum; Veronica Flanagan, Vandergrift; Ethan Hardway, Washington

National Junior Honor Society Inductees (listed alphabetically by hometown):

Madison Siget, Baden; Jozias Puentes, Berwick; Ryleigh Lacy, Blue Ridge Summit; Kylie Goodridge, Boiling Springs; Piper Reibsane, Camp Hill; Wyatt Bucek, Coraopolis; Amina Shafi, Erie; Morgan Williams, Greensburg; Kaleb Legaspi, Harveys Lake; Keira Legaspi, Harveys Lake; Peter Pawlak, Homestead; Callie Buljat, Irwin; Sara Radocay-Blansett, Jeannette; Shawn Slanoc, Johnstown; Scarlet Agee, Lebanon; Isabella Nguyen, Lemont; Joseph Schmick, Lititz; Quentin Schmick, III, Lititz; Za'Quon Campbell, McKeesport; Spencer Eichenmiller, Monroeville; Abigail Franzone, Mount Bethel; Soufiane Sadrafe, New Cumberland; Ryleigh Carr, Newville; Jada Nelson, Oakdale; Easton C. Bromley, Oil City; Olivia Deluca, Patterson Heights; Kameron D. Younger, Philadelphia; Alyssa Group, Reno; Abigail Merlo, Shippensburg; Hannah Merlo, Shippensburg; Patrick Landry, Strasburg; Lyndlea Rhoades, Volant; Charlotte Barr, Warriors Mark; Gryffyn Jones, Washington; Violet Brewer, Washington; Alexander Galie, Yardley; Angelina Galie, Yardley

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

Media Contact: Jennie Harris

jennie.harris@pacyber.org

724-313-5842

