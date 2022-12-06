Raeburn Winery Debuts New Barrel Select Russian River Valley Chardonnay

Inaugural Vintage Scores 92+ points with Wine Enthusiast and Tasting Panel, Sold at BevMo!

PETALUMA, Calif. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raeburn Winery, an Impact "Hot Prospect" winner for four years in a row, expands its Chardonnay offerings with Raeburn 2020 Barrel Select Russian River Valley Chardonnay (SRP: $29.99. The wine is now available at BevMo! retailers in California and Georgia.

Raeburn Barrel Select (PRNewswire)

The original Raeburn Sonoma County Chardonnay is a top five selling Ultra-Premium Chardonnay and Raeburn 2020 Barrel Select Chardonnay is an elevated version of that wine. It was crafted from the winemaker's favorite vineyard lots in the Russian River Valley and aged for 11 months in a combination of French, American and Hungarian oak barrels.

"Our Barrel Select is a luxurious expression of our Chardonnay, says Steven Urberg, Director of Winemaking, Purple Brands. "This Russian River Chardonnay was crafted from our favorite vineyard lots that creates a supremely structured and flavorful wine. We hope customers enjoy it as much as we do."

Raeburn 2020 Barrel Select Chardonnay received 92 points from Wine Enthusiast. The wine has also received 93 points from Tasting Panel and its sister publication, SOMM Journal as well as being selected as a "Publisher's Pick". The review noted, "It's distinguished round body reins in the inherent richness of oak, while opulent notes of lemon blossom, honeyed apples, ripe melon, and cashew on the palate. The lush caramel finish is memorable."

Raeburn is inspired by founder, Derek Benham's mother Phyllis, a lifelong lover of nature. She thrives in the outdoors and ultimately, her passions turned to a commitment to protect and conserve the wilderness she loves. Her way of life is to leave a light footprint or none at all. Raeburn uses the same approach when crafting their wines by picking the best fruit from Sonoma County's best vineyards.

The wine invites you to slow down to observe, appreciate and flourish in nature's surroundings. Enjoy it with cheese, pork tenderloin, squash dishes on your holiday table, or after a long hike. Share your experience with Raeburn on social media (@Raeburn_winery).

ABOUT RAEBURN WINERY

Raeburn Winery crafts complex, elegant wines inspired by founder Derek Benham's mother, Phyllis, and independently minded spirits like her. Named an Impact Newsletter "Hot Prospect" winery for four years in a row (2018-2022) Raeburn Winery's wines honor their origins in the Russian River Valley and strive to protect the environment Phyllis loves so much. At the Certified California Sustainable Winery facility – an exclusive certification held by only 4 percent of California wineries — the winemaking team crafts Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé to deliver delicious varietal character and express the spirit of Sonoma's most sought-after vineyards. Raeburn wines have garnered more than thirty 90+ point ratings in the last three vintages alone and are poised for future success with a new Cabernet Sauvignon launching in late 2022. The name Raeburn is Old English for "the river where one drinks" – a nod to free-thinking adventurers, like Phyllis, who dare to venture off the beaten track and flourish there.

ABOUT PURPLE BRANDS

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and emerging spirits brands. The company's winery operations in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County and Napa Valley are all Certified Sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, an exclusive certification held by only 4 percent of California wineries. Raeburn Winery includes a top-5 ultra-premium Chardonnay, a top 10 best-selling luxury Pinot Noir, and a Vivino-favorite Rosé; the winery has earned four consecutive Impact Newsletter "Hot Prospect" awards, 2018-2022. Joining Raeburn are Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon specialist Scattered Peaks, Avalon Winery, Four Vines, and a portfolio of exclusive brands. Purple Brands' spirits portfolio was launched in 2015. Redwood Empire Whiskey, inspired by Northern California's giant redwoods, is defining what it means to be a California Whiskey. The fast-growing distillery has amassed the largest inventory of aging whiskey in the state, including a bourbon, rye, blended whiskey, and two bottled-in-bond expressions. D. George Benham's Gin rounds out the portfolio with a botanical-focused spirit. https://purplebrands.com/

Raeburn Winery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purple Brands