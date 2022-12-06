Robocorp Shortlisted for 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp has been shortlisted in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program in the category Best Cloud Automation of the Year. Now in its 12th year of celebrating cloud-based innovations across a wide range of industries, the Cloud Awards program recognizes and honors industry leaders and innovators transforming cloud computing.

"We are honored to have received this recognition, especially for our Control Room platform," said Robocorp CEO and Founder, Antti Karjalainen. "We believe our open-core cloud-based solution is the best tool to bring digital workers to life, boost speed, security, accuracy, and flexibility for users, and reduce costs and risk. Especially as the competition was so fierce, we're thrilled to have our Control Room solution shortlisted in the Best Cloud Automation of the Year category."

Additional categories for 2022-2023 include 'Best Software as a Service', 'B2B Customer Strategy' and 'Security Innovation of the Year', alongside the new category 'Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment'.

"Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year," said Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams. "This year's shortlist includes companies from a wide spectrum of industries, including security, communications, and personal healthcare, all of which impressed us with excellent cloud-based products and solutions. The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a fiercely competitive initial round. They exemplify truly inventive thinking, whether they are newly-funded disruptors or well-known thought-leaders. Our judges were pleasantly surprised by the number of innovative ideas for the business environment across all industry sectors."

Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on January 17th, 2023, with the final winners announced on February 7th, 2023.

The program will return in Winter 2023. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-shortlist/ .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

ABOUT ROBOCORP

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous RPA and intelligent automation boundaries. The company makes it easy, affordable, and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

