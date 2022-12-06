San Antonio Diner Takes on the Art of the Pastrami Sandwich

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hayden, a retro neighborhood diner located in San Antonio, Texas has perfected the art of making a Pastrami Sandwich on Rye.

When Adam Lampinstein, owner of The Hayden, first set out to open the diner, he knew the quintessential NYC deli offering needed to have a prominent place on his menu. Like many dishes at the unique eatery, including nods to famous sitcoms like Seinfield, Lampinstein sought to bring a little NYC to the Alamo City, while still offering approachable dining options to curious patrons. Since opening its doors in October of 2020, the sandwich has become a staple menu item requested by locals & travelers alike.

Lampinstein, along with Executive Chef Bill Corbett collaborated to produce their unique pastrami recipe. Bill stated, "Between Adam's initial testing and my previous experimenting, we really have created something that is not easily found in the State of Texas."

Corbett's own appreciation came from trips when he visited his family in NYC. "I truly fell in love when we visited Katz's Deli for pastrami sandwiches. People back home wouldn't believe me when I said it was the best "brisket" I had ever eaten."

In honor of National Pastrami Day on January 14, 2023, Chef Corbett is sharing his process for the perfect pastrami. As with most great things, preparing this classic dish takes time, love, and patience. Each brisket takes a week before it's ready to be turned into their signature dish.

The first step is to transform the meat into Corned Beef with a salt cure. After that, Corbett prepares a simple yet classic rub mixture of black peppercorns, coriander, and caraway seeds. Next, the chef hot smokes the brisket on site with hickory chips for 6-8 hours, lets it rest & then steams for another 10-12 hours until the meat is fork tender.

"We slice our pastrami a little thicker than most to show how tender they are and keeping a slight nod to the local way of serving brisket" Corbett says.

To assemble, the eatery sources its rye from a local Texas bakery, then finishes it with sliced swiss, homemade sauerkraut, and signature deli mustard.

Quite simply a reimagining of your typical old-school diner, The Hayden invites you to break bread with them & find a place that reminds you that we aren't really so different from each other, after all.

